nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Shawn Smith will referee Super Bowl LX

  
Published January 20, 2026 03:13 PM

We’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out which two teams are playing in Super Bowl LX, but we learned the identity of the game’s referee on Tuesday.

The NFL announced that Shawn Smith will head up the officiating crew for the game. It will be Smith’s first time refereeing the Super Bowl.

Smith entered the NFL’s officiating ranks as an umpire in 2015 and became a referee in 2018. He worked the Patriots’ win over the Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs last weekend.

Umpire Roy Ellison, down judge Dana McKenzie, line judge Julian Mapp, field judge Jason Ledet, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Greg Steed, and replay official Andrew Lambert make up the rest of the crew. Ellison and Hall have worked three previous Super Bowls, Steed has worked two others and this will be McKenzie’s second Super Bowl assignment.