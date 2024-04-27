 Skip navigation
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans final-round tee times and pairings
Scott McLaughlin Barber IndyCar pole.jpg
IndyCar Barber starting lineup: Team Penske has front row of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power after 'rough week'
Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics

nbc_pl_plupdate_240427.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool's title hopes fade in draw
nbc_pl_chepochettinointv_240427.jpg
Pochettino sounds off on VAR decision v. Villa
nbc_pl_chevsavlhls_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 35

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans final-round tee times and pairings
Scott McLaughlin Barber IndyCar pole.jpg
IndyCar Barber starting lineup: Team Penske has front row of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power after ‘rough week’
Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics

nbc_pl_plupdate_240427.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool’s title hopes fade in draw
nbc_pl_chepochettinointv_240427.jpg
Pochettino sounds off on VAR decision v. Villa
nbc_pl_chevsavlhls_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 35

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL Minnesota Vikings Levi Drake Rodriguez

Levi Drake
Rodriguez

LSU v Alabama
Vikings select K Will Reichard at No. 203 in sixth round
The Vikings have selected the first kicker of the 2024 draft.
J.J. McCarthy getting “that connection going” with Justin Jefferson
Falcons’ decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. makes no sense
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert
Vikings’ McCarthy ‘is winning the QB game of life’
Which first-round QB landed in the best spot?
Vikings are in a ‘unique’ position with McCarthy