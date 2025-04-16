2025 NFL Draft explained: Rounds, date and time, picks, first overall, Mr. Irrelevant

The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and before we know it, young athletes from around the country will hear their name called on stage, validating the hard work and dedication put in to fulfill their dream of making it to the NFL. You’ve seen the mock drafts, you’ve heard the experts, but how exactly does the NFL draft work? See below for an explainer on the 90th annual event.

What day and time is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET and runs through Saturday, April 26.



Thursday, April 24: Round 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 25: Rounds 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 26: Rounds 4-7 at 12 p.m. ET

Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay’s Titletown District at Lambeau Field. This marks the first time “The Frozen Tundra” has hosted an NFL draft.

How many rounds is the NFL draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft consists of seven rounds. The first round is conducted on Thursday, with the second and third rounds being held on Friday. The event concludes with rounds four through seven on Saturday.

Each team has 10 minutes to make their first-round selection. The amount of time for a team to make their pick diminishes with each round. Teams will get seven minutes to make their second-round selection, five minutes in rounds three through six and four minutes for round seven.

How many picks are in the NFL draft?

A total of 257 picks make up the NFL draft. Each of the 32 teams receives one pick in each of the seven rounds. Teams have the ability to trade draft picks during the season and on draft night, so there will be some who may have multiple picks in specific rounds as a result.

The league can also assign up to 32 additional “compensatory free agent picks” under the terms of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement. Teams who have lost certain free agents to others are given capital to use in the draft to fill those holes. These free agents are determined by a proprietary formula developed by the NFL’s Management Council that considers a player’s salary, playing time and postseason honors. Teams can be given up to a maximum of four compensatory picks in the draft, and these are conducted at the end of rounds three through seven.

Who has the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with possession of the first overall pick in this year’s draft. See below for the first round’s full draft order (subject to change):

Pick Team 1 Tennessee Titans 2 Cleveland Browns 3 New York Giants 4 New England Patriots 5 Jacksonville Jaguars 6 Las Vegas Raiders 7 New York Jets 8 Carolina Panthers 9 New Orleans Saints 10 Chicago Bears 11 San Francisco 49ers 12 Dallas Cowboys 13 Miami Dolphins 14 Indianapolis Colts 15 Atlanta Falcons 16 Arizona Cardinals 17 Cincinnati Bengals 18 Seattle Seahawks 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 Denver Broncos 21 Pittsburgh Steelers 22 Los Angeles Chargers 23 Green Bay Packers 24 Minnesota Vikings 25 Houston Texans 26 Los Angeles Rams 27 Baltimore Ravens 28 Detroit Lions 29 Washington Commanders 30 Buffalo Bills 31 Kansas City Chiefs 32 Philadelphia Eagles

How is the NFL draft order determined?

Teams that did not qualify for the playoffs are assigned picks 1-20. The order is determined by reverse order of the team’s regular season’s record, so the team with the worst record will pick first.

Teams that did qualify for the playoffs are assigned picks 21-32 and are determined as follows:



The four teams eliminated in the wild card round make up picks 21-24 and are determined by reverse order of their regular season record

The four teams eliminated in the divisional round make up picks 25-28 and are determined by reverse order of their regular season record

The two teams eliminated in the conference championship make up picks 29-30 and are determined by reverse order of their regular season record

The team who lost the Super Bowl will pick at 31

The Super Bowl Champion will pick at 32

If multiple teams finished the season with the same record, draft position is determined by the strength of schedule. This is the combined winning percentage of a team’s opponent. The team with the lowest percentage gets the edge, but if the strength of schedule is identical, division or conference tiebreakers are applied.

Which team has the most picks in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers lead the way with 11 draft picks each. The Minnesota Vikings’ four picks are the least amount for any team in this year’s draft. Here is a breakdown of number of picks by team:



11 picks : Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers

: Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers 10 picks : Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks

: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks 9 picks : Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints

: Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints 8 picks : Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans

: Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans 7 picks : Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

: Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts 6 picks : Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 picks : Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders

: Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders 4 picks: Minnesota Vikings

What is the age limit for the NFL draft?

There is no age limit for the NFL draft. To be eligible, players must have been out of high school for at least three years and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next season. Underclassmen or graduates who have not used up all of their college eligibility may request the league’s approval to enter the draft early.

Who is “Mr. Irrelevant?”

“Mr. Irrelevant” is the nickname given to the final player taken in the NFL draft each year. Coined by former NFL player Paul Salata in 1976, it became a tradition aimed at shining a light on players who might not get the recognition as others. While most players taken last in the draft find it hard to make an impact in the NFL, there have been a handful of success stories at the position, with San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy being one of the few.