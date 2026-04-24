2026 NFL Mock Draft: Rounds 2-3 - Browns add a quarterback and the Bills go wide receiver

As always, we were treated to an exciting first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, like the LA Rams throwing their locker room into turmoil by selecting the heir-apparent to Matthew Stafford, who happens to be the reigning NFL MVP. With the first round now in the books, here is how I see Day 2 unfolding later today:

2026 NFL Mock Draft - Round 2

33 - San Francisco 49ers: Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

The 49ers were content to trade down and bank extra draft capital after New England traded up for Utah T Caleb Lomu. Pregnon steps right in to stabilize the interior of San Francisco’s line and help give extra security to QB Brock Purdy.

34 - Arizona Cardinals: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

35 - Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

36 - Las Vegas Raiders: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

37 - New York Giants: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

38 - Houston Texans: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

39 - Cleveland Browns: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Cleveland stops McCoy’s free fall out of the first round, as rumors persist that McCoy’s surgically repaired knee that cost him all of the 2025 season is still not fully healed.

40 - Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

41 - Cincinnati Bengals: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

42 - New Orleans Saints: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

43 - Miami Dolphins: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

44 - New York Jets: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

While the Jets are still searching for their future franchise signal caller, they filled some key areas of need with TE Kenyon Sadiq, Edge David Bailey and WR Omar Cooper. Rodriguez serves to reinforce the middle of a retooling NYJ defense that could use an assignment sound, shot-calling middle linebacker.

45 - Baltimore Ravens: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

46 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

47 - Indianapolis Colts: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Howell had consistent first round mock draft capital until the Combine rolled around and revealed that Howell has one of the shortest pairs of arms of any Edge defender in recent memory. Both he and Miami Edge Rueben Bain dropped from their initial projections due, in some part, to their stubby length.

48 - Atlanta Falcons: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

49 - Minnesota Vikings: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

50 - Detroit Lions: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

51 - Carolina Panthers: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

While his blocking acumen leaves much to be desired, Stowers blew away the Combine with a gravity-defying 45.5” vertical (99.9th%) and 11’3” broad jump that is a perfect 100th% mark for the TE position. Stowers would join 2025 first round WR Tet McMillan as another potent weapon for QB Bryce Young to target down the seam and take some of the playmaking responsibility away from Tet.

52 - Green Bay Packers: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

53 - Pittsburgh Steelers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

54 - Philadelphia Eagles: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

55 - Los Angeles Chargers: Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

As a SoCal resident, I was subjected to the lamentations of the Chargers’ faithful regarding their complete inability to protect QB Justin Herbert. While LA chose to boost their defensive pressure production with Mesidor in Round One, Bisontis would be an absolute dream scenario at this pick, stabilizing a leaky interior line that should level out with injured tackle starters Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater slated to return.

56 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma

57 - Chicago Bears: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

58 - San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

If there’s anything GM John Lynch knows how to do, it’s evaluate safety play. The long-limbed ball-hawk Haulcy’s physicality and aggression will help to fortify the back end of SF’s secondary with a tone setting presence in the middle of the field.

59 - Houston Texans: Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State

60 - Chicago Bears: Connor Lew, C, Auburn

61 - Los Angeles Rams: Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

62 - Denver Broncos: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

63 - New England Patriots: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

New England was able to cobble together a respectable pass rush thanks to free agent acquisitions K’Lavon Chaisson and Jarvis Landry. However a more cost effective and youthful complement is needed for depth and developmental purposes. Dennis-Sutton was a potential first rounder heading into the 2025 campaign and would be a victory for the Pats to acquire late in the second round.



64 - Seattle Seahawks: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

How will McVay proceed with Rams, Simpson? Sean McVay didn’t appear overly enthused about the Rams’ selection of Ty Simpson. What does the future hold for the Rams?

2026 NFL Mock Draft - Round 3

65 - Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

66 - Buffalo Bills: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

67 - Las Vegas Raiders: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

68 - Philadelphia Eagles: Markel Bell, OT, Miami (FL)

69 - Tennessee Titans: Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

70 - Cleveland Browns: Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL)

71 - Washington Commanders: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

72 - Cincinnati Bengals: Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

73 - New Orleans Saints: Brian Parker II, OT, Duke

74 - Cleveland Browns: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

75 - Miami Dolphins: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

76 - Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

77 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Beau Stephens, G, Iowa

78 - Indianapolis Colts: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

79 - Atlanta Falcons: Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut

80 - Baltimore Ravens: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Mississippi

81 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

82 - Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

83 - Carolina Panthers: Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan

84 - Green Bay Packers: Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame

85 - Pittsburgh Steelers: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

86 - Los Angeles Chargers: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

87 - Miami Dolphins: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

88 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

89 - Chicago Bears: Zxavian Harris, DL, Mississippi

90 - San Francisco 49ers: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

91 - Houston Texans: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

92 - Dallas Cowboys: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (FL)

93 - Los Angeles Rams: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

94 - Miami Dolphins: Trey Zuhn III, OT, Texas A&M

95 - New England Patriots: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

96 - Seattle Seahawks: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

97 - Minnesota Vikings: Bud Clark, S, TCU

98 - Philadelphia Eagles: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

99 - Pittsburgh Steelers: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

100 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Here’s hoping your team fills a few needs today.

Early next week we’ll be back with a first look at the 2027 NFL Draft.