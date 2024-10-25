Chargers vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The New Orleans Saints (2-5) limp into SoFi Stadium for a tilt with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-3) Sunday afternoon. While the Saints have lost 5 straight it is not as if the Chargers are rolling. Harbaugh’s squad has lost 3 of their last 4.

The Broncos won in Sean Payton’s return to the Superdome last weekend as Denver blew out the Saints 33-10. The game contained all that is wrong in the Bayou. Rookie Spencer Rattler struggled to move the ball consistently and the Saints’ defense allowed the Broncos to move the ball consistently. Rattler is expected to make his 3rd start in place of the injured Derek Carr this Sunday, but no matter how he plays, the Saints’ defense has to be better. In their last 4 games, Saints’ opponents have averaged 34 points per game.

The Chargers’ defense is approaching elite status, but the ground and pound game is not producing touchdowns. As a result, opponents are still in games in the 4th Quarter. That was the scenario last weekend against the Cardinals as Kyler Murray and co. scored 10 points in the 4th Quarter to come from behind and win 17-15.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a couple sweats.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details and How to watch Saints @ Chargers

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Inglewood, CA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Saints @ Chargers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New Orleans Saints (+270), Los Angeles Chargers (-340)

New Orleans Saints (+270), Los Angeles Chargers (-340) Spread: Chargers -7

Chargers -7 Total: 41

This line has dipped .5 points from its open of Chargers -7.5. The Total has risen from 39.5 to its current 41. Both moves point to a market believing the Saints are in trouble due in part to rookie Spencer Rattler starting for the injured Derek Carr and the New Orleans defense bending and breaking of late.

Betting Trends and Statistics for the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers

· The Saints are 1-4 ATS in their last four games.

· AFC West teams have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC South teams.

· The Saints are 3-4 ATS and 5-2 to the OVER in 2024.

· The Chargers are 3-2-1 ATS and 1-5 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Saints @ Chargers

New Orleans: Spencer Rattler – in his first 2 NFL starts Rattler has completed 62.7% of his passes and thrown for a total of 415 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs.

Spencer Rattler – in his first 2 NFL starts Rattler has completed 62.7% of his passes and thrown for a total of 415 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs. Los Angeles: Justin Herbert – threw for a season-best 349 yards completing 27 of 39 passes last week @ Arizona, but the Chargers scored just 15 points.

Injury update for Saints @ Chargers

· New Orleans LB Pete Werner (hamstring) was limited in practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

· New Orleans WR Cedric Wilson Jr. (hip) has been limited in practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara (hand and ribs) has been limited in practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New Orleans WR Chris Olave (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· LB Joey Bosa (hip) has been limited in practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· TE Will Dissly (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· TE Hayden Hurst (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· WR Ladd McConkey (hip) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Expert picks & predictions for Saints @ Chargers

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for New Orleans @ Los Angeles:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards taking the points with a play on the Saints.

· Total : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 41 points.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

