How to watch Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info, preview for Black Friday NFL game

The Philadelphia-Chicago alliance officially ends Friday when Jalen Hurts and the Eagles host Caleb Williams and the Bears at Lincoln Financial Field for a Black Friday showdown between two 8-3 NFC powerhouses.

While the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles likely entered the season expecting to find themselves at the top of their division and bidding for the top spot in the NFC, few would have said the same for the preseason Chicago Bears. In Williams’ rookie season and with Matt Eberflus at the helm until he was fired at the end of November, the Bears finished 5-12 and deeply at the bottom of the NFC North (the other three teams in the division all finished with a winning record and made the postseason). This year, Williams has been paired with former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson at head coach and after starting 0-2, the Bears have won eight of their last nine to match their highest win total since the 2020 season.

While Philadelphia has remained a top team in the NFC after their win in Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs to cap last season, things haven’t been perfect for Hurts and co. They enter this matchup coming off a 24-21 loss to the Cowboys in which they blew a 21-point lead, were shut out in the 2nd half, and were penalized a season-high 14 times for 96 yards.

“We’ve got to find a way to finish the game, and we’ve got to find some consistency in what we do,” Hurts said after the Dallas loss. “In the end, we didn’t play a complete game as a team, and today it got us. We’ve got to own this one, let it light a fire in us as a team and stay together and move forward.”

For more information on how to watch the Black Friday matchup, see below.

PFT’s Week 13 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

How to Watch Bears vs Eagles on Black Friday

Date: Friday, November 28th

Time: 3pm ET (2pm CT)

Streaming: Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Why is there a football game on Black Friday?

The 2025 season marks the third consecutive year of Black Friday football on Prime Video.

The tradition debuted in 2023 with the Dolphins defeating the Jets 34-13. Then, in 2024, the Chiefs narrowly beat the Raiders 19-17.

While this is Philadelphia’s second straight season playing on a Friday (they opened the 2024 season with a win over the Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil), it will be the Bears’ first time playing on a Friday since Week 2 of the 1966 season. They lost that game to the Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

What is the Bears-Eagles alliance?

Bears and Eagles fans have established a (somewhat) joking alliance this season, with the Bears going 3-0 against the NFC East and the Eagles going 3-0 against the NFC North to help boost each other’s division standings. That alliance is expected to come to an end with the two teams facing off head-to-head on Black Friday.