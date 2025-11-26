PFT’s Week 13 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

Through 12 weeks, it’s all tied up.

With Simms going 11-3 last week to my 10-4, we’re both 119-58-1 for the year.

Against the spread, I pulled out a strong 9-4-1 week. Simms was 6-7-1. For the year, I’ll 95-81-2. He’s 87-89-2.

Last week’s picks included my horseshoe-up-the-ass guess that the Cowboys would beat the Eagles, 24-21. I’ve picked the exact score of three games so far this season. Somehow.

We disagree on three games this week, including two of the three Thanksgiving games.

For all of the Week 13 picks, scroll away.

Packers at Lions (-2.5)

The loser of this game will be getting closer to missing the playoffs. If the Lions lean on Jahmyr Gibbs, they should be able to pull it off.

Florio’s pick: Lions 28, Packers 20.

Simms’s pick: Packers 24, Lions 23.

Chiefs (-3.5) at Cowboys

The Dallas Texans-Dallas Cowboys reunion could be one of the more entertaining games of the season — and it will shatter the record for most-watched regular-season game of all time.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 34, Chiefs 31.

Simms’s pick: Chiefs 31, Cowboys 24.

Bengals at Ravens (-7)

Joe Burrow is back. It likely won’t be enough.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 27, Bengals 24.

Simms’s pick: Ravens 27, Bengals 17.

Bears at Eagles (-7)

The Chicago schedule gets a lot tougher, starting now.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 20, Bears 14.

Simms’s pick: Eagles 30, Bears 20.

Rams (-10) at Panthers

The Rams continue to be the best team in the league.

Florio’s pick: Rams 30, Panthers 17.

Simms’s pick: Rams 31, Panthers 17.

49ers (-4.5) at Browns

Christian McCaffrey makes the difference for the 49ers.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 24, Browns 20.

Simms’s pick: 49ers 17, Browns 9.

Texans at Colts (-4.5)

The Colts need to get back on the right track after blowing a double-digit lead in Kansas City. The Texans will not be an easy out. For any team.

Florio’s pick: Colts 17, Texans 13.

Simms’s pick: Texans 23, Colts 20.

Saints at Dolphins (-6)

The effort to save Mike McDaniel’s job continues.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 27, Saints 13.

Simms’s pick: Dolphins 24, Saints 16.

Falcons (-2.5) at Jets

The Jets are good enough to beat an Atlanta team that isn’t consistently good enough.

Florio’s pick: Jets 28, Falcons 23.

Simms’s pick: Jets 20, Falcons 17.

Cardinals at Buccaneers (-3)

The Bucs desperately need to get back on the right track. The Cardinals give them a chance to do it.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 31, Cardinals 20.

Simms’s pick: Buccaneers 28, Cardinals 24.

Jaguars (-6.5) at Titans

The Jaguars are just good enough to overcome their periodic efforts to hang games to their opponents.

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 20, Titans 17.

Simms’s pick: Jaguars 31, Titans 14.

Vikings at Seahawks (-11.5)

Sam Darnold’s revenge.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 34, Vikings 20.

Simms’s pick: Seahawks 30, Vikings 13.

Raiders at Chargers (-10)

After two weeks to stew about a blowout loss to the Jaguars, the Chargers will make this another long day for the Raiders.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 31, Raiders 17.

Simms’s pick: Chargers 30, Raiders 17.

Bills (-3.5) at Steelers

The Bills can’t afford to lose another one. And reality is setting in for the Steelers.

Florio’s pick: Bills 30, Steelers 20.

Simms’s pick: Bills 27, Steelers 20.

Broncos (-6.5) at Commanders

The Broncos will play with their food before eating just enough of it to win.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 20, Commanders 16.

Simms’s pick: Broncos 30, Commanders 14.

Giants at Patriots (-7)

Eli Manning isn’t walking through that door.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 34, Giants 24.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 38, Giants 20.