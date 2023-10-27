NFL Week 8 Best Bets

NFL lines get sharper every weekend of the season and this weekend is no exception. That said, the goal for bettors remains the same: dissect the schedule and find value.

The boys from Bet the EDGE offered their best bets on today’s episode.

New Orleans (-115) @ Indianapolis (-105)

Spread: New Orleans -1

Over/Under: 43.5

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the Saints.

“There is a weird sort of disconnect between the discourse about Gardner Minshew and what I am seeing in terms of his quality of play as the full-time starter. He is terrible. And not just terrible, but like dying to turn the ball. That’s fine if you’re going up against the defense that is not well coordinated, not well coached or just in general having a bad day tackling which was the case last week with the Browns… You come into this game against the Saints and the Saints are relatively healthy here, particularly on defense. And I think they match up very well, with Lattimore taking Pittman out of the equation and the Saints’ defense and Demario Davis taking the Colts’ running game out of the equation, which I think is going to put a lot of pressure on Gardner Minshew to try to be a hero. And when he gets into that mode, he is a walking turnover.”

He continued.

“The Saints when they get into combat mode and are aggressive are outstanding. They are able to hurt you downfield with precision passing to game breaking speed in the form of Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and even Michael Thomas who apparently still has it…Carr with these weapons I think is going to really put a hurt on the Colts. Saints to me I think should be closer to three-point favorites so anything under that number is a bet.”

Jacksonville Jaguars (-142) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+105)

Spread: Jacksonville -2.5

Over/Under: 41

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) likes a player prop from this contest.

“Travis Etienne is my best bet of the week OVER 61½ rushing yards at Pittsburgh. This line is just wrong. It’s just completely wrong. Travis Etienne leads the NFL in rushing attempts. He’s #1. There’s no one in front of him. He’s only averaging 4.0 yards per carry, which I think is under what he’s going to average the rest of the way. He’s averaging 72 rushing yards per game when the line is trending towards three, and the Steelers have the fifth worst rushing defensive football. What am I missing?”

Dinsick piled on.

“Last time the Pittsburgh Steelers faced a dynamic runner, it was Christian McCaffrey and they conceded 150 yards rushing.”

Jay and Drew have discussed it in the past. The Jaguars are quietly lurking in Kansas City’s shadow. Are they ready to challenge the Mahomes machine as the best team in the AFC? No, but it does not mean they can’t challenge for the spot as the top seed in the conference.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the sweat.

*all odds courtesy of DraftKings