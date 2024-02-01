Pro Bowl Games 2024: Roster, Format, Competitions, Participants, Schedule and more

The Super Bowl is set and the NFL Draft is right around the corner, but now is the time when the players get a chance to shed their pads and have some fun in Orlando for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

This annual all-star competition that has the best of the AFC take on the best of the NFC will have a new look in 2024 thanks to new skills competitions like Tug of War, Closest to the Pin and Snap Shots.

Here is everything you need to know about he 2024 Pro Bowl Games, including rosters, format, competition participants and more:

When are the 2024 Pro Bowl Games?

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be happening on two days - Thursday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 4.

There will be a Pro Bowl Skills Show live from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) on Feb. 1 in the Nicholson Fieldhouse at the University of Central Florida. Sunday’s event (Feb. 4) will be televised from 3-6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

What is the 2024 Pro Bowl Games Format?

The Pro Bowl Games skills competitions will have cumulative scoring leading up to the Flag football games on Sunday.

Scoring for the Pro Bowl Games works in the following way:



The winning conference of each skill competition earns three points towards their team’s overall score, with points available across the 11 skills events.

Points from the Flag game (four, 12-minute quarters played on Sunday) will be added to points earned from Skills competitions to determine the winning conference for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The winning conference at the conclusion of the Flag game will be crowned the winner of the Pro Bowl Games.

What events are at the Pro Bowl 2024?

Thursday Feb. 1

Best Catch: Pre-taped in landmarks around Orlando, Best Catch will feature one player from each conference ( David Njoku and Puka Nacua ), as they show off their creativity, inventiveness and talent. Each player will have three attempts to secure their catch. Fans will vote online to determine their favorite catch, and the player with the highest number of votes will earn three points for his conference.



Pre-taped in landmarks around Orlando, Best Catch will feature one player from each conference ( and ), as they show off their creativity, inventiveness and talent. Each player will have three attempts to secure their catch. Fans will vote online to determine their favorite catch, and the player with the highest number of votes will earn three points for his conference. Precision Passing: Each of the conference’s three quarterbacks ( Gardner Minshew, C.J. Stroud, Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith ) will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to accumulate points by hitting as many targets as possible. In the second round, the highest scoring quarterback from each conference will take turns hitting as many targets as possible on six throws each. The quarterback with the highest score earns three points for his conference.



Each of the conference’s three quarterbacks ( vs. ) will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to accumulate points by hitting as many targets as possible. In the second round, the highest scoring quarterback from each conference will take turns hitting as many targets as possible on six throws each. The quarterback with the highest score earns three points for his conference. Closest to the Pin: This golf accuracy competition will feature five players from each conference ( AJ Cole, Kyle Hamilton, Alec Ingold, Raheem Mostert, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah vs. Bryan Anger, Jake Ferguson, Jaylon Johnson, Julian Love, Darius Slay ). They will drive the golf ball, working to hit it as close to the hole as possible. The winner will earn three points for his conference.



This golf accuracy competition will feature five players from each conference ( vs. ). They will drive the golf ball, working to hit it as close to the hole as possible. The winner will earn three points for his conference. High Stakes: Starting off with two footballs in hand, each player will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine. Each player that succeeds in catching the football without dropping others will advance to the next round and attempt to catch an additional football. The most sure-handed player who catches the most footballs wins. Participants: Jermaine Johnson, Miles Killebrew, Marvin Mims, Justin Simmons, Denzel Ward vs. DaRon Bland, Nick Bellore, Sam LaPorta, Rashid Shaheed, Devon Witherspoon .



Starting off with two footballs in hand, each player will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine. Each player that succeeds in catching the football without dropping others will advance to the next round and attempt to catch an additional football. The most sure-handed player who catches the most footballs wins. Participants: . Snap Shots: Each of the conference’s long snapper and centers snap balls at targets of various sizes and point values in a 45-second accuracy contest. Snapping from 13 yards away, the conference with the highest cumulative score between their three players wins. Participants: Ryan Kelly, Tyler Linderbaum, Ross Matiscik vs. Andrew DePaola, Jason Kelce, Erik McCoy.



Each of the conference’s long snapper and centers snap balls at targets of various sizes and point values in a 45-second accuracy contest. Snapping from 13 yards away, the conference with the highest cumulative score between their three players wins. Participants: Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: A multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of seven players. In the first match, the AFC offense (Keenan Allen, Ja’Marr Chase, James Cook, Stefon Diggs, Evan Engram, Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill) will face the NFC defense (Budda Baker, Jessie Bates, Demario Davis, Danielle Hunter, Micah Parsons, Haason Reddick, Bobby Wagner), and in the second game, the NFC offense (Jahmyr Gibbs, C.J. Ham, CeeDee Lamb, DK Metcalf, Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift, Kyren Williams) squares off with the AFC defense (Josh Allen, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Sauce Gardner, Patrick Queen, Jalen Ramsey, Roquan Smith, Pat Surtain II). The winner of each game will earn three points for their conference.

Sunday, Feb. 4

Kick Tac Toe: Each team’s kicker will compete in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their skills. The first kicker to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner and earn three points for his conference. Participants: Justin Tucker vs. Brandon Aubrey .



Each team’s kicker will compete in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their skills. The first kicker to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner and earn three points for his conference. Participants: vs. . Move the Chains: This offensive and defensive linemen strength and speed competition takes strategy and teamwork. Each team of five players ( Will Anderson, Terron Armstead, Myles Garrett, Laremy Tunsil, Kevin Zeitler vs. Demarcus Lawrence, Penei Sewell, Montez Sweat, Tyler Smith, Tristan Wirfs ) must work together to move 3,000 pounds of weights off a massive wall and be the first team to pull that 2,000-pound wall across the finish line. The winner will earn three points for their conference.



This offensive and defensive linemen strength and speed competition takes strategy and teamwork. Each team of five players ( vs. ) must work together to move 3,000 pounds of weights off a massive wall and be the first team to pull that 2,000-pound wall across the finish line. The winner will earn three points for their conference. Gridiron Gauntlet : A full-field relay race between six AFC players ( Will Anderson, Terron Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Trey Hendrickson, Wyatt Teller, Laremy Tunsil ) and six NFC players ( Kenny Clark, Aidan Hutchinson, Demarcus Lawrence, Chris Lindstrom, Penei Sewell, Tristan Wirfs ) who show off their athletic prowess in a challenging obstacle course. They’ll break through walls and crawl under doors, among other obstacles, to get to the final sled push across the field with the ultimate goal of finishing first. The winning team of each race will earn their conference three points.



: A full-field relay race between six AFC players ( ) and six NFC players ( ) who show off their athletic prowess in a challenging obstacle course. They’ll break through walls and crawl under doors, among other obstacles, to get to the final sled push across the field with the ultimate goal of finishing first. The winning team of each race will earn their conference three points. Madden NFL Head-to-Head : For the fourth consecutive year, EA SPORTS will host the Madden NFL Head-to-Head Pro Bowl Games event. Two players will represent the NFC ( Puka Nacua, Micah Parsons ) and defend their title against the AFC ( Tyreek Hill, David Njoku ) played in Madden NFL 24 using the official 2024 Pro Bowl Games rosters. New this year, the winning team will earn their conference three points.



: For the fourth consecutive year, EA SPORTS will host the Madden NFL Head-to-Head Pro Bowl Games event. Two players will represent the NFC ( ) and defend their title against the AFC ( ) played in Madden NFL 24 using the official 2024 Pro Bowl Games rosters. New this year, the winning team will earn their conference three points. Tug-of-War : New this year, Tug-of-War is a five-on-five demonstration of teamwork, strength and strategy. Positioned above a foam pit, players are challenged to pull backwards on the rope, attempting to move the opposing team in their direction. The competition will be the best of three, and the winner who pulls the opposing team across the marker twice gains three points. Participants: DeForest Buckner, AJ Cole, Dion Dawkins, Quenton Nelson, Wyatt Teller vs. Bryan Anger, Kenny Clark, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Chris Lindstrom .



: New this year, Tug-of-War is a five-on-five demonstration of teamwork, strength and strategy. Positioned above a foam pit, players are challenged to pull backwards on the rope, attempting to move the opposing team in their direction. The competition will be the best of three, and the winner who pulls the opposing team across the marker twice gains three points. Participants: vs. . Flag football: The NFC looks to win in back-to-back season after defeating the AFC, 35-33 in 2023.

2024 AFC Roster: Gardner Minshew, C.J. Stroud, Tua Tagovailoa, James Cook, Derrick Henry, Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold, Keenan Allen, Ja’Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Evan Engram, David Njoku, Ryan Kelly, Tyler Linderbaum, Josh Allen, Jermaine Johnson, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Patrick Queen, Roquan Smith, Sauce Gardner, Jalen Ramsey, Pat Surtain II, Denzel Ward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Justin Simmons, Kyle Hamilton, Marvin Mims, Miles Killebrew

2024 NFC Roster: Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, Jahmyr Gibbs, D’Andre Swift, Kyren Williams, C.J. Ham, CeeDee Lamb, DK Metcalf, Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jake Ferguson, Sam LaPorta, Jason Kelce, Erik McCoy, Danielle Hunter, Micah Parsons, Haason Reddick, Demario Davis, Bobby Wagner, DaRon Bland, Jaylon Johnson, Darius Slay, Devon Witherspoon, Jessie Bates, Budda Baker, Julian Love, Rashid Shaheed, Nick Bellore

Full Pro Bowl 2024 Rosters

AFC Quarterback (3)



Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins*

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (replaces Mahomes)

Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts (replaces Jackson)

AFC Running back (3)



Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins*

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

AFC Fullback (1)



Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins*

AFC Wide receiver (4)



Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns*

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

AFC Tight end (2)



Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (replaces Kelce)

AFC Tackle (3)



Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills*

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

AFC Guard (3)



Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore Ravens (replaces Thuney)

AFC Center (2)



Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts (replaces Humphrey)

AFC Defensive end (3)



Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

AFC Interior linemen (3)



Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*

Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts (replaces Jones)

AFC Outside linebacker (3)



T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*

Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jermaine Johnson, New York Jets (replaces Mack)

AFC Inside/middle linebacker (2)



Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*

Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

AFC Cornerback (4)



Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*

Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

AFC Free safety (2)



Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos*

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Strong safety (1)



Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens*

AFC Long snapper (1)



Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars

AFC Punter (1)



AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders*

AFC Placekicker (1)



Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*

AFC Kick returner (1)



Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos*

AFC Special teamer (1)



Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers*

NFC Quarterback (3)



Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers*

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (replaces Purdy)

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replaces Prescott)

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (replaces Stafford)

NFC Running back (3)



Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers*

D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions (replaces McCaffrey)

NFC Fullback (1)



Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings (replaces Juszczyk)

NFC Wide receiver (4)



CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys*

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (replaces Brown)

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (replaces Evans)

NFC Tight end (2)



George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys (replaces Kittle)

NFC Tackle (3)



Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replaces Williams)

NFC Guard (3)



Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons*

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys (replaces Martin)

NFC Center (2)



Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

NFC Defensive end (3)



Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears*

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys (replaces Bosa)

NFC Interior linemen (3)



Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants*

Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers

Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (replaces Hargrave)

NFC Outside linebacker (3)



Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings*

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

NFC Inside/middle linebacker (2)



Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (replaces Warner)

NFC Cornerback (4)



DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys*

Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers*

Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles (replaces Ward)

NFC Free safety (1)



Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons*

NFC Strong safety (2)



Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks

NFC Long snapper (1)



Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*

NFC Punter (1)



Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys*

NFC Placekicker (1)



Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys*

NFC Kick returner (1)



Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints*

NFC Special teamer (1)

