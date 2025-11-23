What NFL games are on today: Week 12 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Week 12 of the NFL season is in full gear. Kick off your Sunday with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of exciting NFL coverage. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.

Click here to subscribe to Peacock and follow all the NFL action all season long!

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup features a showdown between two division leaders as Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams (8-2) host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams, currently on a five-game win streak, boast the best record in the NFC entering Week 12. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are looking to bounce back after losing the last two games.

Live coverage of tonight’s Buccaneers vs Rams game begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 12 NFL power rankings

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, November 23:

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock

Monday, November 24:

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs LA Rams:

When: Sunday, November 20

Sunday, November 20 Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Sean McVay - Baker Mayfield brought a spark to us in 2022, he has great charisma and presence

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

NFL on Xfinity:

Don’t miss a second of the football you love. Get Xfinity Sports and News TV for $50/month for 3 months. Enjoy 50+ channels for coverage of the biggest games and headlines and get Peacock Premium at no extra cost! Plus save 30% over YouTube TV. Limited Time Offer. Ends 11/21.

(Restrictions apply. New Xfinity TV customers only. Taxes and equipment extra. After promo, regular rates apply. Not eligible for multi-product discounts. Compares regular price of YouTube TV ($72.99/mo.) to Sports & News TV ($50/mo.) as of 11/7/25.

RELATED: 10 fantasy football takeaways from Week 11