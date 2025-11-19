Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 12: Michael Penix to IR; Jaylen Warren, Dalton Kincaid updates

Staying up to date on NFL injury news is of the utmost importance for fantasy football success. The article below tracks all fantasy-relevant players currently listed on their team’s injury report, and provides fantasy managers with actionable recommendations as new information rolls in.

Check back for updates from Tuesday through Saturday.

**UPDATED AS OF TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH AT 6 PM ET**

🏈 AFC East

◆ Buffalo Bills

Dalton Kincaid - TE (hamstring)

Kincaid emerged from the team’s Week 10 loss to the Dolphins with a hamstring injury. He was sidelined on Wednesday before being ruled out for Week 11. He failed to practice on Monday or Tuesday ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football game against the Texans.

Fantasy Impact: Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports Kincaid is labeled as “week-to-week.” The Bills face the Buccaneers in Week 11 before a quick turnaround for a Thursday Night Football game against the Texans in Week 12, putting Kincaid in line to potentially miss the next two games. Fellow tight end Dawson Knox played 77% of the team’s offensive snaps in each game Kincaid has missed this season but did not see more than three targets in either game. Fantasy managers probably are best looking elsewhere for help through byes this week.

◆ Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill - WR (knee)

Hill suffered a dislocated knee in the team’s Week 4 win over the Jets. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Hill’s absence likely places additional emphasis on the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, increasing the expected target volume for De’Von Achane, Darren Waller, and Jaylen Waddle. Malik Washington is likely to step into a secondary role and could see his aDOT improve, making him a sneaky potential FLEX option for the remainder of the season. Waddle sees the biggest boost to his fantasy value once he returns from his Week 12 bye.

Darren Waller - TE (pectoral)

Waller managed just 28% of the team’s offensive snaps before departing with a pectoral injury in Week 7. He was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Fantasy Impact: Waller’s absence leaves additional snaps available for Tanner Conner, although he is unlikely to warrant fantasy consideration in a difficult matchup.

◆ New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson - RB (knee)

Stevenson has been ruled out for Week 11 against the Jets, missing his third consecutive game. Backup running back Terrell Jennings (knee) is questionable after practicing in a limited capacity all week.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson started in Stevenson’s stead for the second consecutive game, erupting for a breakout game in the win over the Buccaneers. He followed that up with a three-touchdown game in Week 11 and appears to be headed for RB1 status if he can maintain control of the backfield once Stevenson returns.

Kayshon Boutte - WR (hamstring)

Boutte revealed, via his personal Discord server, that he suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Week 9. He was subsequently labeled as “day-to-day” by head coach Mike Vrabel. He has been ruled out for Week 11 against the Jets.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams caught 1-of-2 targets for 72 yards and one touchdown in Week 10. He is on the WR4/FLEX radar now.

Austin Hooper - TE (concussion)

Hooper was diagnosed with a concussion following their Week 10 win over the Buccaneers, and did not play in Week 11 against the Jets.

Fantasy Impact: It is highly unlikely that Hooper plays in Week 11 against the Jets on a short week, potentially setting up Jack Westover for an increased role in the offense. Westover does not carry fantasy value.

◆ New York Jets

Garrett Wilson - WR (knee)

Wilson sprained his knee in his return to the active roster in Week 10 and is set to miss “three-to-four weeks.” He was placed on injured reserve and is eligible to return in Week 15.

Fantasy Impact: Whelp, Wilson’s return didn’t last long as he is now set to miss another chunk of time with an additional knee injury. The Jets again find themselves bereft of pass-catching talent. Rookie tight end Mason Taylor stands to benefit the most in a fantasy setting, although the Jets continue to be allergic to throwing the football. Head coach Aaron Glenn said last week that he expects Wilson to “return this season.”

Braelon Allen - RB (knee)

Allen suffered a “pretty serious” knee injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Dolphins. He is out indefinitely.

Fantasy Impact: Allen has been a significant contributor in the red zone this season. His absence substantially boosts Breece Hall‘s upside, who is now a locked-in RB1 in Week 5 against the Cowboys. Backup running back Isaiah Davis can be stashed in 12-team leagues as a high-upside contingency option. Hall gained a season-high 155 yards from scrimmage on 18 opportunities in his first game without Allen in Week 5.

Josh Reynolds - WR (hip)

Reynolds was evidently placed on injured reserve in Week 10, after suffering a hip injury during practice in Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: Reynolds’ absence clears the way for new Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to be active on game day.

🏈 AFC North

◆ Baltimore Ravens

Rashod Bateman - WR (ankle)

Bateman was seen in a walking boot following the team’s Week 10 win over the Vikings and is reportedly dealing with a an ankle sprain. He did not practice on Wednesday before being ruled out for Week 11.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach John Harbaugh said he “thinks Bateman will be okay” and that the team will “see how serious it is going forward.” Any missed time from Bateman would likely increase the team’s 12-personnel utilization, raising the fantasy value of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in the process. The Ravens prepare for a Week 11 tilt with the inside-funnel Browns.

Justice Hill - RB (toe)

Keaton Mitchell was limited on Wednesday , while No. 2 running back Justice Hill failed to practice due to a toe injury. Hill was ruled out Friday while Mitchell will play.

Fantasy Impact: Ravens head coach John Harbaugh recently expressed the desire to get Mitchell more involved in the offense. Mitchell must be rostered in 12-team leagues as a high-upside bench stash.

◆ Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow - QB (toe)

Burrow suffered a Grade III turf toe injury in Week 1. He underwent successful surgery and is likely to miss the next three months. The team designated him to return on Monday, although they have already ruled him out for Week 11. Burrow said he is targeting a Week 13 return, though the team’s record at that point will factor into his decision to play.

Fantasy Impact: Fill-in starting quarterback Joe Flacco (shoulder) remains a QB1 until then.

Samaje Perine - RB (ankle)

Perine was labeled “week-to-week” with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 9. He was ruled out for Week 11.

Fantasy Impact: The Cincinnati backfield has been less than stellar from a fantasy perspective in 2025, although starter Chase Brown saw a ridiculous 96% snap rate after Perine departed in Week 9. Rookie Tahj Brooks is on hand to soak up change of pace duties for as long as Perine remains sidelined.

Mike Gesicki - TE (pectoral)

Gesicki was placed on injured reserve after suffering a pectoral injury in Week 6. He will miss at least four games.

Fantasy Impact: Fellow tight end Tanner Hudson also departed the team’s Week 6 loss with a concussion and Drew Sample is dealing with a knee injury. Hudson was limited at Week 8’s Wednesday practice. Noah Fant is TE1-viable for as long as he remains the Bengals’ lone, healthy tight end.

◆ Cleveland Browns

Dillon Gabriel - QB (concussion)

Gabriel suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Ravens.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Kevin Stefanksi said Tuesday that Gabriel will remain the starter once healthy, but it remains to be seen if that will occur in time for the team’s Week 12 game against the Raiders in what amounts to a battle for draft positioning. We expect fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders to see a spot start unless Gabriel can fly through concussion protocol. Sanders completed just 4-of-16 passes in relief a week ago and would not be a recommended streaming option.

◆ Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren - RB (ankle)

Warren suffered an ankle injury in Week 11 but said he “could have returned” to the game.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Mike Tomlin followed that up with “hopeful” comments when discussing Warren’s potential status for Week 12. It appears as if the team will have its lead back when they face the Bears.

🏈 AFC South

◆ Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud - QB (concussion)

Stroud left the team’s Week 9 loss to the Broncos with a concussion and was placed in the league’s protocol. He was ruled out for Week 10 on Wednesday and will remain sidelined in Week 11 after failing to practice in any capacity this week. He has already been ruled out for Thursday Night Football against the Bills in Week 12.

Fantasy Impact: Backup Davis Mills will draw his third consecutive start in a difficult matchup at home against the Bills on a short week.

Joe Mixon - RB (foot)

Mixon was placed on the Non-Football Injury list ahead of Week 1 and is eligible to be activated in Week 5. The team stated that the veteran back is “making progress” and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Nick Chubb is now in a game script-dependent rushing role, while rookie running back Woody Marks operates as the starter.

Cade Stover - TE (foot)

The Texans placed Stove on injured reserve before Week 2. The Texans opened his 21-day practice window in Week 11. His return could hurt tight end Dalton Schultz’s (shoulder) TE1/2 viability.

Fantasy Impact: Stover will miss at least four games. His absence should add one or two targets to tight end Dalton Schultz‘s weekly workload. The uptick is not enough to make Schultz a reliable TE1.

◆ Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson - QB (eye)

Richardson suffered a “freak accident” ahead of Week 6 in which an elastic band snapped a piece of metal hit him in the eye, fracturing his orbital bone. He was placed on injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Richardson has been off the fantasy radar all season with Daniel Jones’ career reemergence. Backup quarterback Riley Leonard can be stashed in superflex leagues, if need be.

◆ Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange - TE (hip)

Strange was unable to finish the team’s Week 5 game against the Chiefs due to a hip injury. The team placed him on injured reserve the very next day. He was designated to return Monday and practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday before being downgraded to out following a missed practice Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Strange currently stands as fantasy’s TE20 in PPR scoring, but his 15.3% team target share ties for second among Jaguars pass catchers. Journeyman Hunter Long stepped into the primary pass-catching role following Strange’s departure, but he is unlikely to become a viable starter. Fantasy managers should expect the Jaguars’ established wide receivers and running backs to compete for chunks of Strange’s vacated target share.

Brian Thomas Jr. - WR (ankle)

Thomas suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 9. He did not practice the following Wednesday and was ruled out for Week 10 on Friday. He practiced in a limited capacity to begin Week 11’s practice preparations but was ultimately held out for the second consecutive game.

Fantasy Impact: Thomas has already dealt with wrist and shoulder injuries in an extremely disappointing season this year. Even if active, Thomas is a shaky WR3.

Bayshul Tuten - RB (ankle)

Tuten departed the team’s Week 11 win over the Chargers with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

Fantasy Impact: We’ll have to wait and see how Tuten is managed in practice this week, but early reports were that the injury is feared to be a high-ankle sprain, meaning he could be facing an absence in Week 12. Travis Etienne would likely vault into borderline workhorse status, should Tuten miss time.

Travis Hunter - WR/CB (knee)

Hunter was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending LCL tear.

Fantasy Impact: See above.

◆ Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley - WR (hamstring)

Ridley reportedly broke his fibula in Week 11 and is out for the season.

Fantasy Impact: It’s a disappointing end to a disappointing season for the veteran receiver. The Titans are left with no standout fantasy options in his absence.

🏈 AFC West

◆ Denver Broncos

J.K. Dobbins - RB (foot)

Dobbins was ruled out on Friday before being placed on IR on Saturday. The injury requires surgery, which would end his season.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie RJ Harvey would be in line to see a noticeable increase to what has been a modest snap rate, although Tyler Badie remained frustratingly involved. Jaleel McLaughlin also saw increased opportunities on early downs.

◆ Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco - RB (knee)

Pacheco is considered “week-to-week” after spraining his MCL in Week 8 against the Commanders. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday that Pacheco “may take more time.” He was ruled out for Week 11 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Fantasy managers can continue to ride Hunt in the absence of Pacheco.

◆ Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders escaped their blowout loss to the Cowboys in Week 11 absent any noteworthy injuries.

◆ Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton - RB (ankle)

Hampton was placed on injured reserve this week after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Commanders. He will miss the next four games, at minimum. Recent reports indicate he was still in a walking boot following the team’s Week 8 win over the Vikings and will not have his practice window opened until after the team’s Week 12 bye.

Fantasy Impact: Running back Kimani Vidal continues to operate as the team’s clear lead back after handling a 64% snap rate or higher in all four games following Hampton’s injury. That said, season-ending injuries to both tackles has influenced the team’s ability to consistently run the football, resulting in sporadic fantasy production from Vidal.

Najee Harris - RB (Achilles)

Harris ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during the Chargers’ Week 3 win over the Broncos. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: See above.

🏈 NFC East

◆ Dallas Cowboys

Miles Sanders - RB (ankle/knee)

Sanders was injured in Week 4 and did not play in Week 5. He was ruled out for Week 6 before being placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Javonte Williams continues to operate in a near workhorse role.

◆ New York Giants

Jaxson Dart - QB (concussion)

Dart departed the team’s Week 10 loss to the Bears with a concussion. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston started in Week 11.

Fantasy Impact: It currently appears as if Dart will return when the Giants take on the Lions in Week 12.

Darius Slayton - WR (hamstring)

Slayton seemingly aggravated his prior hamstring strain last week and did not play in Week 11 against the Packers. He could be looking at a multi-game absence.

Fantasy Impact: Slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and tight ends Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger should see a slight uptick in target volume, while veteran journeyman Isaiah Hodgins is likely to soak up a massive snap rate on the perimeter.

Malik Nabers - WR (knee)

Nabers suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 4 win over the Chargers and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Fantasy Impact: The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Giants after they moved to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under center. Nabers’ absence will make it difficult to consistently move the football, lowering the upside of all remaining healthy players. Nabers makes for a solid trade target for dynasty managers looking to rebuild this season.

Cam Skattebo - RB (ankle)

Skattebo suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Eagles, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: The backfield in New York should revert to a timeshare headed by veteran Tyrone Tracy in Skattebo’s absence. Devin Singletary remains on hand for change-of-pace duties. Treat Tracy as a low-end RB2 for the remainder of the season.

◆ Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are healthy coming out of their Week 11 win over the Lions.

◆ Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels - QB (elbow)

Daniels dislocated the elbow in his left, non-throwing arm in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Seahawks. The team said there is no timetable for his return, but the second-year quarterback could have avoided a season-ending injury after X-rays revealed he avoided a fracture. He was ruled out for Week 11 on Thursday.

Fantasy Impact: Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders for the foreseeable future, slightly denting the fantasy upside of all primary skill position players in the process. Fantasy managers in a bind could do worse than taking a flier on Mariota, considering his rushing upside.

Terry McLaurin - WR (quad)

McLaurin aggravated his quad injury in Week 8. He did not play in Week 9 against the Seahawks and is not expected to play in Week 10 against the Lions. He has already been ruled for Week 11.

Fantasy Impact: Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end Zach Ertz and, to some degree, running back Jeremy McNichols have proven themselves as the most reliable remaining pass catchers.

Noah Brown - WR (groin, knee)

Brown was placed on injured reserve in Week 7.

Fantasy Impact: Wide receivers Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore are splitting the vacated role, making them difficult to trust as re-draft FLEX options. McCaffrey’s 2.84 yards per route run notably lead the team by 1.05. His exceptional per-play efficiency could earn him more work as the season progresses.

🏈 NFC North

◆ Chicago Bears

The Bears had numerous players on their injury report for Week 11 but all ended up playing. Stay tuned.

◆ Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta - TE (back)

LaPorta was added to the Lions’ injury report with a back injury on Wednesday. After being ruled out for Week 11 on Friday, the Lions placed him on IR on Saturday.

Fantasy Impact: The Lions’ pass-catching corps is deep. Removing LaPorta from it could result in one or more extra targets for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Jameson Williams, and RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

◆ Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs - RB (knee)

Jacobs departed the team’s Week 11 win with a knee injury. Initial reports indicated the knee to be “structurally sound,” while head coach Matt LaFleur followed it up by saying the veteran back is dealing with a knee contusion.

Fantasy Impact: Chris Brooks saw only five offensive snaps in Week 11, leaving Emanuel Wilson in a borderline workhorse role after Jacobs’ departure. There is no way of knowing if that level of usage will continue should Jacobs miss games, but it currently looks as if fantasy managers can bid aggressively on Wilson in this week’s waiver runs.

Jayden Reed - WR (collarbone/foot)

Reed fractured his collarbone in the Packers’ Week 2 game against the Commanders and was already playing through a Jones fracture in his foot. When news of the expected collarbone surgery broke, the Packers were reportedly hoping to get Reed back in November. Reed then revealed that he underwent surgery to correct his Jones fracture as well. It is unknown whether this will extend his recovery timeline.

Fantasy Impact: Reed can be stashed in injured reserve spots, but he does not need to be held in leagues without them.

Tucker Kraft - TE (knee)

Kraft suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Panthers.

Fantasy Impact: Kraft’s breakout season comes to an end prematurely after the untimely knee injury. Luke Musgrave should be rostered in all formats as he likely enters a featured role for the Packers.

◆ Minnesota Vikings

Carson Wentz - QB (shoulder)

Wentz will undergo season-ending surgery after playing through a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum.

Fantasy Impact: Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is the starter in Minnesota moving forward.

🏈 NFC South

◆ Atlanta Falcons

Drake London - WR (illness)

London reportedly suffered a sprained PCL in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Panthers.

Fantasy Impact: We could see the veteran alpha miss multiple games for the Falcons, which, when combined with the absence of Michael Penix, could thrust tight end Kyle Pitts into a featured role considering the struggles of Darnell Mooney thus far.

Michael Penix - QB (knee)

Penix reportedly suffered a knee injury that “included ACL damage” in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Panthers. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: That leaves the team in the hands of veteran Kirk Cousins moving forward. Cousins notably completed 21-of-31 passes for only 173 yards with no touchdowns in his only other start this season, which came against an underperforming Dolphins team. The Falcons could be in some trouble the rest of the way.

◆ Carolina Panthers

The Panthers emerged from their Week 11 victory over the Falcons absent any fantasy-relevant injuries.

◆ New Orleans Saints

Kendre Miller - RB (ACL)

Miller suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Bears. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie Devin Neal should step into the primary change-of-pace role for the Saints in Miller’s absence. Lead back Alvin Kamara saw the highest snap rate since Week 2 following Miller’s departure and could be again looking at a workhorse role moving forward.

◆ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin Jr. - WR (fibula)

Godwin was sidelined in Weeks 6-10 before returning to practice in Week 11. He is said to be in “rehab mode” and was ruled out for Week 11.

Fantasy Impact: See below.

Mike Evans - WR (collarbone, concussion)

Evans suffered a broken collarbone in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Lions. He is expected to miss “most of the season.”

Fantasy Impact: Evans managed to play just under two quarters before the injury after returning from three missed contests due to a hamstring injury. Considering the current state of the roster, rookie Emeka Egbuka is looking like a true league-winner.

Bucky Irving - RB (foot/shoulder)

Irving is considered week-to-week after injuring his foot in Week 4. He returned to practice in Week 11, yet is said to be in “rehab mode.” He was ruled out for Week 11.

Fantasy Impact: Running backs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker are currently on the FLEX radar. Tucker is of particular intrigue against a Bills defense allowing the third highest rate of explosive runs this season and struggling against man/gap run concepts.

Jalen McMillan - WR (neck)

McMillan remains on injured reserve with a neck injury suffered in the preseason.

Fantasy Impact: The Buccaneers are reeling at wide receiver with McMillan, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans out.

🏈 NFC West

◆ Arizona Cardinals

Emerai Demercado - RB (ankle)

Demercado suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 11 and is reportedly unlikely to play in Week 12.

Fantasy Impact: It was practice squad back Michael Carter that led the team in snaps and opportunities following Demercado’s departure, although instantly negative game script could be pointed to as a causal factor. We expect Bam Knight to be the starter until Trey Benson is ready to return from injured reserve.

Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR (appendicitis)

Harrison was ruled out for Week 11 after undergoing an emergency appendectomy on Wednesday.

Fantasy Impact: Harrison’s emergency operation leaves wide receiver Michael Wilson as the only healthy starter. Tight end Trey McBride is in line to see all the volume he can handle, while veteran slot man Greg Dortch is flirting with FLEX status after averaging over 13 fantasy points per game in games where he has seen more than 66% of the team’s offensive snaps while with the Cardinals.

Trey Benson - RB (knee)

Benson has already undergone surgery after injuring his meniscus in Week 4. He is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, but is not expected to return in Week 10.

Fantasy Impact: It was Emari Demercado with the hot hand in Week 9, although Bam Knight remained involved. This appears to be a messy situation for fantasy purposes in the immediate future.

Kyler Murray - QB (foot)

Murray injured his foot on a fourth-quarter fumble in Week 5. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 10 and will be eligible to return in Week 14 against the Rams, though it could be as the Cardinals’ backup.

Fantasy Impact: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has finished as a QB1 in his last three games. He remains a viable streamer.

James Conner - RB (ankle)

Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: See: Trey Benson.

Zay Jones - WR (Achilles)

Jones suffered a torn Achilles in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Jones filled a situational role for the Cardinals but his absence could provide additional run for veteran slot man Greg Dortch.

◆ Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Higbee - TE (ankle)

Higbee suffered an ankle injury in the team’s Week 11 win over the Seahawks.

Fantasy Impact: Higbee’s absence for much of the game against the Seahawks simply allowed rookie Terrance Ferguson to step into additional snaps as opposed to forcing the team to move away from their league-leading 13-personnel rates.

Tutu Atwell - WR (hamstring)

The Rams placed Atwell on injured reserve Monday.

Fantasy Impact: Jordan Whittington is in line to soak up WR3 duties, if active, for a Rams offense heavily concentrated amongst Nacua, Davante Adams, and running back Kyren Williams. Whittington is listed as questionable with a back injury for Week 10.

◆ San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk - WR (knee)

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would not open Aiyuk’s 21-day practice window ahead of a Week 11 meeting with the Cardinals. The same was said for Week 12.

Fantasy Impact: A mostly lost season for Aiyuk appears to be quickly approaching, at least as far as fantasy is concerned.

◆ Seattle Seahawks

Tory Horton - WR (groin, shin)

Horton was added to the injury report Thursday with multiple ailments and did not play in Week 10 against the Cardinals. He was ruled out for Week 11 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: It’s unfortunate timing for the blazing rookie after his breakout performance in Week 9. Both Jake Bobo and Dareke Young also missed Week 10, though Bobo is expected to resume practicing on Wednesday.