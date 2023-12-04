What NFL games are on today: Week 13 NFL Monday Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more

Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Season has finally kicked off and as usual, NBC and Peacock have got you covered with another Sunday of action-packed NFL excitement. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 12:00 PM ET.

Last night on Sunday Night Football, the Packers upset the Chiefs 27-19 to move to 6-6. Tonight in primetime it’s the Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars.

See below for additional information on how you can watch/live stream.

What NFL Games are on Today?

*All times are listed as ET

Monday, December 4:

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, December 3:

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)



How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

