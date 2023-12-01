How to watch Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream for Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers game

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers this weekend on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, with coverage also available on Universo.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) lead the AFC North after last week’s 31-17 triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mahomes had a season-high 79.4 completion percentage in the win throwing for 298 passing yards and 2 pass touchdowns. RB Isiah Pacheco scored twice on Sunday, while Rookie WR Rashee Rice had career highs in receptions (8) and receiving yards (107). TE Travis Kelce continues to lead the Chiefs in receptions (70) and receiving yards (732) this season.

Kansas City has excelled defensively, holding eight of it’s 11 opponents to just 20 points or less this season. The Chiefs rank third in scoring defense and fourth in total defense.

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are coming off a 29-22 Thanksgiving Day win against the Detroit Lions. Green Bay has now won three of it’s last four games and sits just one game behind the Seahawks who currently hold the last NFC Wild Card Spot entering Week 13.

Love, who is in his first season as the Packers’ starting QB, completed 22-of-32 for 268 pass yards and 3 pass touchdowns in the win. In each of the last three games, Love has registered his three highest career totals in passing yards.



How to watch Sunday Night Football:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers When: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

