What NFL games are on today: Week 6 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.
RELATED: The Regression Files Week 6 - Can the Falcons offense keep running hot?
Tonight on Sunday Night Football it’s the Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Bengals vs Giants match up as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.
RELATED: PFT’s Week 6 2024 NFL power rankings
Sunday, October 13:
*All times are listed as ET
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears (at Tottenham, London), 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network
Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. on Fox
Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on Fox
Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. on Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
Monday, October 14:
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 PM on ESPN
RELATED: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 6 - Add Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Josh Downs
How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants:
- When: Sunday, October 13
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Speed round - Favorites in NFC South, AFC East:
How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 Rankings for 2024
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.