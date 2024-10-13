 Skip navigation
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Dillon Gabriel rallies No. 3 Oregon past No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31
nbc_cfb_ohiostateoregonhl_241012.jpg
Dillon Gabriel rallies No. 3 Oregon past No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
Mets vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_osufinalplay_241012.jpg
Relive the final wild play of Ohio State-Oregon
nbc_rtf_osulessons_241012.jpg
Buckeyes' defense stumbles in tight loss to Ducks
nbc_rtf_big10rematch_241012.jpg
Expect Ohio State vs. Oregon rematch down the road

What NFL games are on today: Week 6 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

  
Published October 13, 2024 05:00 AM

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.

Tonight on Sunday Night Football it’s the Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Bengals vs Giants match up as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.

Sunday, October 13:

*All times are listed as ET

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears (at Tottenham, London), 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. on Fox

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on Fox

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. on Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Monday, October 14:

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 PM on ESPN

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants:

  • When: Sunday, October 13
  • Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Speed round - Favorites in NFC South, AFC East:

Speed round: Favorites in NFC South, AFC East
The FNIA crew run through their favorites to win the NFC South, NFC North and AFC East, making the case for teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions to come out on top.

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.