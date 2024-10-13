What NFL games are on today: Week 6 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.



RELATED: The Regression Files Week 6 - Can the Falcons offense keep running hot?

Tonight on Sunday Night Football it’s the Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Bengals vs Giants match up as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 6 2024 NFL power rankings

Sunday, October 13:

*All times are listed as ET

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears (at Tottenham, London), 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. on Fox

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on Fox

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. on Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Monday, October 14:

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 PM on ESPN

RELATED: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 6 - Add Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Josh Downs

When: Sunday, October 13

Sunday, October 13 Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock



Speed round - Favorites in NFC South, AFC East:

Speed round: Favorites in NFC South, AFC East The FNIA crew run through their favorites to win the NFC South, NFC North and AFC East, making the case for teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions to come out on top.

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 Rankings for 2024

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.