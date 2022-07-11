FMIA Guest: 30 Ideas On Improving NFL, From New Rules To Relegation

New NFL Ideas III

Let’s See The Whole Field

Mark Rodrigues, Fall River, Mass.



My idea is simple for every televised game: a wide-angle, bird’s eye camera shot for live broadcasts similar to a coach’s tape. I’ve always felt the current default camera angle for the game is too close and you miss so much of what is happening. One of the best things about being at a game is seeing the play develop. We can get excited when a receiver breaks free or a cornerback breaks on a ball with open space. We can also complain about how wide open someone was when the quarterback missed him. This isn’t particularly innovative, but it would give the viewer at home the in-person experience.

Now that’s a great idea, and it could be used, live, on a few plays every game, with replays showing the more common angles immediately after the play.

Give Green Bay A Super Bowl

Joe Stillman, Staten Island, N.Y.



I always loved December and January games with my dad and brother in cold Giants Stadium. Getting there at 9:30 a.m., eating and drinking till 12:30, then heading in. The snow and cold always made it such an awesome atmosphere. Cold breath in air just seems right for the sport, like the old clips of the Ice Bowl. Why can’t the Super Bowl be played in that football setting we all deep down love, Lambeau Field? Can’t we have the biggest game of the year in that historic setting?

You’ve got my vote. (And Mark Murphy’s, I’m sure.)

Another Idea For Game 17

Matthew Rule, Portland, Ore.



Make the extra game special and buzzworthy, rather than just a regularly rotating non-conference opponent.

The slate of extra games should be hand selected by the league to draw interest and eyeballs, using specific themes and player matchups. Some games could feature area rivalries, with, for example, the Jets versus Giants battle for New York, Chargers versus Rams battle for SoFi. Another theme could be Super Bowl rematches … Patriots-Giants or Cowboys-Raiders. Using this method, the league could create opportunities for great matchups we otherwise don’t get to see often. If they want Josh Allen versus Aaron Rodgers but the Bills aren’t slated to play the Packers until 2025, no problem! Maybe they want one more bite at the Brady-Belichick apple, but the Bucs aren’t scheduled to play the Patriots till 2025. The NFL would have the power to create 16 monster matchups each season, however they see fit. Imagine, in the midst of schedule release mania, looking to see what “special feature” games were on the docket each year.

I’ve always been a fan of this, and have written as such.

The Birch 18-Game Season Plan

Larry Birch, Warrenton, Ore.



There would be 18 regular-season games and two preseason games. No player could play more than 16 regular-season games. At the beginning of the week, for that week’s game, teams must list their eligible players from a newly expanded roster. Ineligible players would have the week off and would not be allowed to practice with the team. This would make an interesting coaching strategy. Most teams would use their best players for strongest divisional opponents.

This plan would do the following:







Prolong playing careers. Players would have two weeks off, at least, plus the bye. Show what backup QBs can do in real games. Give more players a chance at an NFL career. Players with borderline injuries may be less likely to be pressured to play. The players’ 16-game season records would be comparable.



The biggest downside would be that fans would not always get to watch their favorite players in every game.

This sounds a lot like the Peter King Plan from several years ago. I am bullish on this idea.

Bring Sanity To First-Down Measurements

Logan Scheuer, Milwaukee



My improvement idea for the NFL is regarding the first-down marker. I understand the chain gang is traditional and helpful to have sideline judges, but there have been instances where a pileup might make the spot tricky, or like the Packers’ first-down gain that ended their playoff game against the Seahawks in the 2019 season. The solution is from the football across the pond with a term called ‘Goal Line Technology.’

This technology is basically a camera tracking system in the stadium during games that keeps up with where the soccer ball is on the pitch throughout the game. In soccer, unlike football, the ball must cross the goal line entirely to be a goal—instead of simply breaking the plane. With goal line technology, the cameras track the ball and if there is any doubt if the ball fully crossed the goal line or not, it maps out the ball on a 3D image relative to the goal line. If it does cross the goal line entirely, an encrypted signal is sent to the referee on the pitch directly within one second through either a wristwatch or earpiece for an instant decision.

NFL teams have no lack of funding and can install the system (or one of the other forms of goal line technology) in each of the 32 stadiums. It would add clarity and decisiveness for the first-down markers, and even the end zone. This will cut down on the need for time-consuming replays and using coach’s challenges for the spot of the ball.

It’s very, very hard to argue with this logic.

Allow All 53 Players On The Rosters To Dress

Duane Smith, Elizabethtown, Ky.



In the name of safety, let all 53 men on the roster be active on game day.

I’ve never understood this rule [dressing 45]. They’re not saving any money by making players inactive. In cases of blowouts, you can rest some starters any get some inexperienced players some game time. Why have depth if you can’t use it?

It’s a foolish rule without reason. We agree.

Teams Should Have Real Specialists

Steve Blosch, Arlington Heights, Ill.



Why do NFL teams not use one of 46 active slots on a game day for a true specialist? I am thinking somebody in the 7-foot range, or taller. A person like that could serve dual purposes. One, the end-zone fade. From the 1-yard line or when going for 2, you toss the ball up and as long as the person does not have stone hands it seems to me like the fade would actually work more times than not. Second, long field-goal attempts. The ball is coming off low on 50-yard kicks or longer, and kickers have stronger legs than ever. Why not have a seven-foot person across the line of scrimmage from the kicker try to knock a ball down?

I feel like if this idea took off, eventually teams would have to employ one tall specialist on defense if for no other reason to try to stop the end-zone fade.

The biggest problem, I think, would be keeping a 7-foot-3 guy healthy, even if he plays only five snaps a game. But it’s a cool idea.

Add A ‘Weekend Of Legends’

Jonathan Borne, Shawnee, Kan.



The league should make Week 3 or Week 4 of each season a “Weekend of Legends.” Hype it up! The NFL loves hype. Have each team wear a throwback uniform and invite the Hall of Fame and living legends from both teams appear at the game. Celebrate the game’s history all weekend long and connect the fans of today with the players of yesterday.

I had expected something like this during the centennial celebration of the NFL but it did not happen. As a second suggestion, I think that the NFL should create “natural rivalry” games between the NFC and AFC to be played every year just like divisional games are required (Giants-Jets, Cowboys-Texans, etc.).

It makes sense, Jonathan, but I’m not sure it needs to be on a single weekend.

Nip Away At The Time Of Game

Richard O’Hagan, Beaconsfield, England



Football is a great and complicated (maybe overcomplicated) sport. However, as a longtime British fan who has benefited from the efforts of the NFL to expand the game across the world, it has always puzzled me that they have not addressed the one factor that people in other countries see as a turnoff, which is the length of time that it takes to play a game. This is something that other sports, for example cricket, have addressed in recent years and yet something the NFL seems curiously reluctant to attack.

There is no logical reason for the play clock to stop so often. There are now ample people on the sidelines to return the ball after an errant pass play and multiple balls per team anyway. It should not be necessary for the clock to do anything other than keep running except in a limited number of situations.

Obviously, a change in possession should require it to stop and also there can be no objection to a pause for officials to consult or for an injury. But the fact that an incomplete short pass causes it to stall is, at best, anachronistic and at worst counter-productive to trying to improve the broad appeal of the sport.

I would keep the clock running except on these occasions but also retain the option for a team to stop the clock by spiking the ball, with the loss of a down being the trade-off for the time gained. With these stoppages plus the retention of the team and television timeouts the game will still be a good length and yet sufficiently speedy to allay the criticisms. After all, who does not love the sight of a team hustling to the line in a desperate attempt to get a play off in time?

Preach, Richard, preach. A two-hour 40-minute game would be much better than a 3:10 game, particularly when the extra half-hour is full of nothing.

Make It ‘Instant’ Replay

Mike Gallagher, Boston



Let’s put the “instant” back in replay. The goal of replay should be to fix egregious errors like the missed Saints pass-interference call. My proposal is simple and embraces “instant.” Challenges and official reviews remain the same but in all cases the officials have 30 seconds to review the play. If they can’t see a major error right away then the play stands as called. Thirty seconds, right or wrong, then spot the ball and set the clock and GO.

I’m good with this. I’m not good with micro-analyzing replays seven times.

