FMIA Week 10: C.J. Stroud taking off, while it’s time to ground Zach Wilson

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the biggest mystery in sports—not just football, but all of sports—is how difficult it is to project who’s going to be a good NFL quarterback coming from college football. In the five drafts from 2018 to 2022, 15 quarterbacks were picked in the top 15. As of this morning, eight have either failed or been average or worse: Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Dwayne Haskins, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen. The jury’s out on two more, Daniel Jones and Kyler Murray. Only five—Burrow, Herbert, Tagovailoa, Allen, Lawrence—are solid starters or better. This year, as I look at all the teams with QB needs, I wonder how the Giants and Patriots and Bears and Seahawks and Bucs are going to make sure they’re not part of the majority that flunk QB Prospecting 101.

2. I think I love drilling down and trying to figure out all the options for a coach on a particular big play, and it gave me something to think about with Carolina and Chicago playing a forgettable game Thursday night. Mike Florio and I discussed this play at length on the Friday morning PFT show. Let’s play You make the call, shall we? The situation:

Panthers should have trusted Young on fourth down Mike Florio and Peter King discuss why the Panthers should have believed in Bryce Young on fourth-and-10 vs. the Bears in order to build confidence in the rookie QB.

a. Carolina trails, 16-13, with 1:40. Panthers’ ball, fourth-and-10 at the Chicago 41-yard line. The Panthers can try a 59-yard field goal for the tie, or they can put the ball in Bryce Young’s hands; convert the fourth-and-10 and keep the drive going, and don’t convert it and hand the ball back to Chicago with maybe 90 seconds left in the game.

b. Analytics say, go for the first down. Per Next Gen Stats, the Panthers have a 24-percent chance of converting the first down and a 23-percent chance of making the field goal. Further, Next Gen says going for it here gives Carolina a 15.2-percent chance to win; trying the field goal gives Carolina an 11.2-percent chance.

c. The big factor to me is this: Say Carolina’s Eddy Piniero hits the field goal. Tie game. Bears get the ball back, let’s say at their 25-yard line with 1:30 left, and all three timeouts. They’re 45 yards and all the time they’d need from trying a game-winning 48-yard field goal.

d. Young had converted all three fourth-down tries he’d attempted in the fourth quarter, though none from as far as 10 yards. As Florio said, the team’s going nowhere and here was Carolina’s chance to give a beleaguered player the chance to be a hero.

e. Frank Reich chose to try the field goal, and it landed a few yards short in the end zone. My bet is, Reich would like to have that decision back. I bet as the Panthers flew home to Charlotte he wished he’d put the ball in Young’s hands. But—and this is the point—it was still only one-in-four that Young would have converted, so it’s not like Reich’s call ensured the loss. Carolina would likely have lost anyway. Still, Young’s got a better chance there to make something happen and pull it out.

3. I think, my, my, how Travis Kelce’s life has changed. Germany on Sunday, Kansas City on Monday, Argentina on Friday, Kansas City again Sunday, practice week starts today for the Philadelphia-KC Super Bowl rematch next Monday. Just a gut feeling here: Kelce got four targets as Miami suffocated him in coverage last week. I won’t be surprised if he gets 10, minimum, next Monday against the Eagles. Patrick Mahomes doesn’t want to force it to anyone, but I believe he knows he can’t wait forever for the young receivers to blossom.

NBC Sports

4. I think I meant to tell you about this last week. First, check out the above photo of an appearance I did on Mike Florio’s daily PFT show, with co-host Charean Williams, when I was in Germany 10 days ago. Now, think of this. As I was doing this hit from the practice facility where the Dolphins were working, I considered these variables that were part of this 20 minutes of TV:



I was in Frankfurt, Germany, 4,500 miles from NBC Sports studios in Stamford, Conn.

Florio was at his home in West Virginia.

Charean Williams was at her home in Texas.

Our three shots were being fed into NBC Sports’ control room in Stamford, and put into a “three-box,” and then streamed internationally on Peacock, NBC’s streaming channel.

My video was shot on my iPhone, on a tripod set up by producer Kristen Coleman in Frankfurt. When I went back and saw the video, I was taken aback by the purity of the shots—how crystal clear all three of us were. Particularly me, on an iPhone!

5. I think it’s the old man in me. But having three people 4,500, 450 and 1,100 miles away from our studio, and having my video camera be an iPhone a continent away, it absolutely blows me away that we can put on no-delay, pristine TV.

6. I think I’m not sure how the whole Michigan thing will end up, but I wonder if Jim Harbaugh is drummed out of college football in the next two or three months, whether any team in the NFL will take on that headache. Raiders? Commanders?

7. I think, just to throw it out there, here are my best Bill Belichick-on-the-free-market options, if indeed, Robert Kraft “parts ways” with Belichick (2-8 this year, 27-34 post-Brady) after the season:

a. Dallas. The Cowboys could be in play, I think, only if they don’t win the division, have some sketchy outings down the stretch and go winless in the playoffs. In that case, I could see Jerry Jones chasing Belichick, repeating history from two decades ago. Before you say Belichick would never work for Jerry, remember 2003, when we all thought Bill Parcells would never work for Jones.

b. Washington. Interesting regional thought: Belichick grew up in Annapolis, 23 miles from FedEx Field. At first glance, it seems like an odd fit—progressive new ownership aligning with a trophy coach who might be a dinosaur. Wouldn’t Josh Harris want a vibrant coach for the long term? But if Harris believes age is just a number with Belichick, I could see him kicking the tires.

c. L.A. Chargers. I’m dubious Dean Spanos would have a relative blank check for Belichick. But if L.A. goes winless in the postseason again, or finishes out of the money, Spanos just might sniff around Belichick. Also, Belichick is 18 wins from breaking Don Shula’s record for coaching victories. Who knows how many wins away he’ll be after this year. Fifteen? Sixteen? He’d have to think he could win eight games a year, minimum, with Justin Herbert.

d. Chicago. Makes no sense if ownership and Ryan Poles believe they want to get the quarterback and offense right to commit to Belichick, 72 next year. So this one seems a longshot.

8. I think my Football Story of the Week is the L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer on Jared Goff, and his development in Detroit. The most interesting part is Goff admitting to Farmer that he insisted on an exit meeting with coach Sean McVay when he got sent packing by the Rams. One of his best friends with the Rams, Andrew Whitworth, met with Goff right after the deal. As Farmer reported:

Then the quarterback informed him he was moving on for an exit meeting with McVay.

“I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’” Whitworth recalled. “And he’s like, ‘I told Sean I still want to do our exit meeting…’ And I was like, ‘You’re crazy. Why would you want to do an exit?’ And he said, ‘I want him to tell me right to my face what I did wrong. I want to hear it from him. How do I get better?’ He wanted closure.”

Recalling that two years later, Goff didn’t go into details about what was said in his final meeting with McVay, saying only: “I got some answers and gained a lot of closure. He was forthright.”

9. I think I’d like to wish good luck to former NFL quarterback Matt McGloin, elected on Tuesday to do something far more important than playing a game for a living. McGloin, from Scranton, Pa., is one of the new county commissioners in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, McGloin’s home county. The win comes one decade after the former Penn State QB started his first of seven NFL games for the Raiders. He beat the Matt Schaub/Andre Johnson/DeAndre Hopkins Texans in Houston 10 Novembers ago, his only NFL win.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Veterans Day Story of the Week: Gilma Avalos of WNBC-TV in New York with the match of a service dog, Marley, and a veteran suffering from PTSD on Long Island. Save a pet, help a vet. Great motto for Paws of War, which matches dogs (Marley was about to be euthanized) in need of a home with vets.

b. “He’s looking for me. I’m right here, Buddy. I didn’t leave you.” Great job, Paws of War.

c. The NFL isn’t the only league that’s gone plum loco on over-fining players and disciplining them for absolutely normal plays. Giannis Antetokounmpo got kicked out of a game for glaring at a foe!

d. I’m getting hooked on “M*A*S*H” reruns. Hadn’t watched in 40 years, never got into the reruns, but now my wife and I are watching one or two most nights. That is some terrific writing, terrific acting, and so, so touching.

e. Just saw the one at the end of Season 3 when Col. Henry Blake rejoiced and rejoiced when his tour was over and he got the news he was returning home to his heaven that was southern Illinois, and he emotionally described how much he loved and missed his wife and he left, and then Radar O’Reilly walks into the operating room with the news that the plane carrying Col. Henry Blake was shot down over the Sea of Japan. “There’s were no survivors,” he said. Gasp! My God, why would they kill off a wonderful man like Henry Blake!

f. The cruel truth of war, of course, is that very good people are killed in it. This was “M*A*S*H”’s way of being exceedingly real. Here I was, tears coming down my cheeks for a 48-year-old sitcom rerun. That’s why this show was so great.

g. Americana Story of the Week: Kim Severson of the New York Times, on our increased love of drive-through restaurants:

h. As Severson writes, we got used to all that alone time during the pandemic, and we’re evidently hungry for more alone time after the pandemic.

i. Writes Severson:

Drive-through traffic rose 30 percent from 2019 to 2022, according to a report from the food service research firm Technomic. Meanwhile, the number of people eating inside fast-food restaurants in the first half of 2023 fell by 47 percent from the same period in 2019. Drive-throughs now account for two-thirds of all fast-food purchases, according to a September report by Revenue Management Solutions.

As momentum builds, the $113 billion fast-food industry is leaning in. Popeyes executives are cutting the size of dining rooms in half. Taco Bell is experimenting with eliminating them altogether in favor of more car lanes. Chick-fil-A plans to open a two-story, four-lane drive-through in Atlanta next year that can handle 75 cars at a time and delivers food from the kitchen on a conveyor belt.

… The most striking explanation may be a societal sea change: People emerged from the pandemic with less tolerance for interacting with strangers. Ronald Gross, a retiree with three grandchildren who lives in Brooklyn Park, just north of Minneapolis, sat in his car in a Taco Bell parking lot on a recent sunny afternoon eating a chicken chipotle melt.

Before the pandemic, he would go inside restaurants like McDonald’s to eat. Now he sticks to the drive-through. “I got out of the habit,” he said. “I think I’m like a lot of people who just don’t necessarily like being social that much anymore.”

j. How enlightening.

k. Americana Story of the Week II: Betsy McKay of the Wall Street Journal, on the decline of traditional book clubs, and the meteoric rise of a new kind of book club.

l. “I will not read a book that people say you have to read. I did that in college, and I never have to do it again.”

m. There’s a “Silent Book Club” chapter in Easton, Mass., that meets at a brewery, with all the members reading different books. It’s called “an introvert happy hour.”

The Silent Book Club has grown about 75 percent this year to 525 chapters globally. Co-founders Guinevere de la Mare and Laura Gluhanich started the club when they were overbooked professionals in San Francisco looking for time to read without the hosting hassle.

The West Seattle chapter, started last fall, is so popular that its meetups take place in at least 10 venues simultaneously, including coffee shops, bars and a record store. Participants also gathered to read on the beach.

[In Easton], Erin Meany, a self-described introvert, waited in her car in the parking lot, reluctant to go in until a friend arrived. Then she saw other people walk in alone holding books. “I’m like ‘Okay, I can do this. These are my people,’ ” the 29-year-old clinical social worker said.

n. Reporting Job of the Week: Nikita Nikolaienko and Ian Lovett of the Wall Street Journal with an incredible spy vs. spy story of how a murderous attack on a Ukraine village felt like an inside job with one of its own residents tipping off the Russians:.

o. Per the Journal reporters:

HROZA, Ukraine—When the Mamon brothers were growing up in this farming village near the border with Russia, Andriy Kozyr would occasionally stop by the family’s house. Once, returning from a construction job abroad, he brought them a scooter and a toy gun, plus cognac for their parents.

That’s how people got along in Hroza before the Russians marched in early last year. The invasion split the village into enemy camps. Kozyr enlisted in the Ukrainian military and was killed in action. The Mamon brothers went to work for the Russian forces occupying Hroza.

After Ukraine retook the village just over a year ago, residents eyed each other with suspicion, no longer sure which of their neighbors they could trust. Their distrust wasn’t misplaced. On Oct. 5, dozens of residents gathered in the cemetery at the edge of Hroza for Kozyr’s funeral, then walked to the village cafe. At 1:25 p.m., a missile ripped through the building, killing 59 people in and around the cafe. For days afterward, white body bags lay in the playground beside where the building had been.

The strike was so specific in its timing and location that surviving families were convinced one of their own had called in the strike. How else would Russians have known about the funeral? Why else would they target a tiny village with little military presence, killing a fifth of its population?

p. This is why journalism is so important. We need to know how the world is really working, and without reporters with boots on the ground (literally, I believe, in the heart of the war in Ukraine), we’d never know.

q. Podcast of the Week: My friend Tim Rohan’s got an excellent multi-part pod in Meadowlark’s Sports Explains the World series—“Volley and Serve: From Wimbledon to the Front Lines.” It’s about Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who shocked the tennis world when he knocked out defending champ Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013 … and now is fighting with the Ukrainian military to repel the Russian invasion. What a story.

r. Amazing: Stakhovsky beat Novak Djokovic in European junior tennis, then beat Federer at Wimbledon. A decade later, you hear why he’s doing something he thinks is far, far more important. Rohan traveled to Ukraine to get the real story.

s. One of the reasons it’s so compelling, I think, is along the way you get a great (and easy) history lesson in the conflict and the roots of how the conflict happened. Very well worth your time. One thing I love about podcasting is how you can dive deep into a great story you never knew. I never heard of Sergiy Stakhovsky. Now I feel like the world should know him, thanks to Tim Rohan.

t. Stakhovsky going off to war has cost him his marriage (he has three children as well) because his wife thinks he should put family first. It’s agonizing for him because of his love of country. This is something he felt he absolutely had to do. He said to Rohan: “We all walk a thin line, but somebody’s got to walk it.”

u. Congrats to my friend Rich Eisen on the 20th anniversary of NFL Network this month. He’ll join me on The Peter King Podcast, which drops Tuesday. (We recorded it in Frankfurt last week.)

v. A couple of previews: I told Rich I thought a huge key for the network being go-to TV for big offseason events was the development of Mike Mayock, because I loved how Mayock, each year at the Scouting Combine, would give a six-minute soliloquy on all 32 teams in the league. So if you’re wondering why you should hang in there for the Saturday Combine to tell you who Carolina picked in the seventh round, well, this is why: Along the way you got 32 intelligent riffs from Mayock on the state of every team in the league. Rich pointed out one other huge factor in the early success of the network. I shan’t spoil it here. Hit the podcast this week to hear his thoughts.

w. Answer to the quiz from the Awards section: Ihmir Smith-Marsette played water polo in his freshman year of high school in Newark, N.J.

x. RIP, D.J. Hayden, who came back from serious heart issues while at the University of Houston to have a good career in the NFL, mostly with the Raiders. He died with five others in a car crash in Houston Saturday, a horrible crash that ended six lives far too soon.

y. And congrats to a great person and old soccer buddy of Mary Beth King from Montclair, N.J., Yael Averbuch West. MB and Yael were teammates on the Montclair Kangaroos travel team way back in the day. As the GM of Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League, Yael engineered a worst-to-first comeback story. Gotham FC finished last in the 12-team league last season, then won the NWSL championship game Saturday night in San Diego, beating the OL Reign, 2-1. (A shame to see the Reign’s Megan Rapinoe’s last soccer game end with an apparent torn Achilles in the third minute.) So happy for Yael, who made soccer her life at an early age and played with a relentless skill. Apparently she built a champion with that same drive.