FMIA: Chargers’ Pace and Space Strategy; Seahawks’ Legion of Boom Returns

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think we’ve never seen what we’re going to see Tuesday afternoon, when the 32 NFL teams are required to cut the roster from 90 to 53. The one-cut date is new this year. (Some teams aren’t at 90 currently; they’ve either cut some players loose or put them on IR, or both. But with about 1,100 players flooding the market Tuesday instead of the customary 800, it creates a couple of issues for teams. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET Wednesday to claim players; the league awards players to claiming teams based on the inverse order of last year’s standings. The top four teams in the claiming order, in order: Chicago, Houston, Arizona, Indianapolis. So if Chicago GM Ryan Poles claims any of those cut loose, he’ll get as many as he claims. The schedule, per a memo from NFL Player Personnel last week:

Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET: Deadline for all teams to be at a 53-man roster limit, sending players they intend to release to the league’s personnel wire. There are two categories of players: waived players (players with less than four years of credited NFL service), or termination of vested veterans (players with four years or more of credited service). Vested veterans can sign with any team. Waived players are subject to the claiming system.

Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET (approximately): Teams will be informed of all players who have been released in a league email.

Wednesday, Noon ET: Deadline for teams to submit claims on any waived players.

Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET: Teams will be informed of any players they have been awarded under the waiver system. Once notified, each team has one hour to notify the league of a corresponding removal of a player or players from their 53-man roster to make room for the claimed player or players.

Wednesday, 6 p.m. ET: Deadline for teams to submit 16-player practice squads to the league. The league will post each team’s practice squad in an email to teams by 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.

2. I think the first issue is how you decide if you’re going to claim any players, with so many coming on the market. One AFC GM told me he divides teams up among six scouts, with each told to isolate on players he thinks could get cut from that team Tuesday and who his team had previously graded highly—either coming out of college or in looks since they got into an NFL camp. This GM asks his scouts for a list of five to eight players per team the GM should consider claiming. The GM might watch some preseason tape on some of the highlighted players his scouts are high on. Then the claims are made. Another GM said he divides the 31 teams among eight scouts—some pro, some college evaluators—and tells them to gather whatever intelligence they can on those likely to be 40 or lower on the team’s pecking order. Then the GM asks for a list of best candidates on the team the scout is studying who the scout thinks could help the team.

3. I think one other thing fascinates me—how coaches and GMs try to stash players they plan to cut but bring back to the practice squad. I talked to one GM about plans for the practice squad. His point: We have a 69-man roster, not 53-. Many teams feel this way, because of how players float back and forth from practice squad to active roster during the season. So you’ll see some teams cut guys who might have shined in major playing time during the three preseason games—while keeping guys who barely played, or may not have played. Smart GMs don’t want to play some guys they know they want on the practice squad because that just puts tape out on strong players for other teams to see. “That’s why joint practices have become so popular, and you see teams doing them twice pretty often now,” one GM said. “You can see how a guy plays against quality competition. Then you might not feel you need to play him in a preseason game—and you avoid putting tape out on the guy if all you’re doing is playing him in joint practices.”

4. I think this game-within-a-game is the story you’ll never get team people to discuss openly, because they don’t want to give away secrets to allow other GMs a window into their processes.

5. I think, for the record, Aaron Donald is not likely to play the twilight of his career for the Steelers. I hear it’s not a burning desire of his.

6. I think for all the media hand-wringing over the retirement of Corey Davis, I’m a little confused. The social-media reaction was, basically, Oh my God, we’ve lost a great player. Nice player. Not a great one. Happy for Davis though—for making $52 million in his six seasons and getting out with, presumably, his faculties intact.

7. I think I wonder, deep down, if coaches worry about the lag time before opening day now. The four teams that finished their preseason Thursday night—Eagles, Colts, Steelers, Falcons—will have 16 practice/rest days before playing their openers on Sunday, Sept. 10. I’m sure you can find a benefit to that somewhere, but that’s a lot of rest. And what of the players who haven’t played in the preseason? Justin Herbert will line up opening day having not played a football game in 34 weeks. It’s 32 weeks for Jalen Hurts. I know it’s the safe thing to do, but Herbert’s got the new Vic Fangio defense (Miami) and Mike Vrabel’s D (Tennessee) in the first eight days, with the Titans game likely played on a scorching day in Nashville at high noon. After not playing a game in 224 days, Hurts, in five days, faces Bill Belichick’s D in Foxboro, then the Vikings on Thursday in the home opener. Not saying I’d do it differently, but it’s something to watch.

8. I think the Cade York Adventure continues. Last week, he missed 47- and 41-yard field-goal tries in the final two minutes; the Browns tied the Eagles. This weekend, he had a 43-yarder blocked in the final minute in a one-point loss to Kansas City. Wide right, wide left, blocked—and every one with the game on the line. Your move, Browns.

9. I think the young quarterback who made the most progress toward being a top-dozen QB in the league in the preseason is Kenny Pickett. The Steelers have to feel great about their team, and their quarterback, entering a season in a stacked AFC North.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Last week, I wrote about Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove and his fantasy football fandom. The Padres had their fantasy draft Thursday night, an off-night, at their hotel in Milwaukee. I asked Musgrove for the first round in the Pads’ draft, and also his team.

b. The first round of the Padres draft:



Justin Jefferson Christian McCaffrey Ja’Marr Chase (to Xander Bogaerts) Austin Ekeler (to Musgrove) Tyreek Hill Cooper Kupp Travis Kelce Stefon Diggs Davante Adams Ceedee Lamb Saquon Barkley Nick Chubb

c. Musgrove’s team:



QBs: Justin Herbert

RBs: Ekeler, Travis Etienne, A.J. Dillon, Raheem Mostert, Deuce Vaughn

WRs: Deebo Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Skyy Moore, Treylon Burks, Rondale Moore, Chase Claypool

TEs: Mark Andrews, Luke Musgrave

D/STms: New Orleans

K: Harrison Butker

Strong tight end group.

d. RIP Bob Barker. He had a heck of a run.

e. Happy 70th birthday, Bob Avellini.

f. Happy 60th to one of the best special-teams players of his era, Reyna Thompson. Bill Parcells thought he was one of his five most valuable players on the 1990 Super Bowl Giants.

g. Football-Related Story of the Week: Santul Nerkar of The New York Times, with a smart analysis of the Blind Side drama between Michael Oher and Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy.

h. Nerkar found the judge, in retirement, who approved of the conservatorship arrangement between the Tuohys and Oher. I couldn’t help but think this judge, Robert Benham, didn’t do much due diligence on the case after reading this analysis.

i. Wrote Nerkar:

Benham, 85, retired from the bench in 2013 and lives in Santa Barbara, Calif. In an interview, he said he didn’t know the Tuohys and wasn’t aware at the time that Oher played football. But he said he wouldn’t have been surprised to learn that Oher was an athlete.

“I’d never seen anyone that large,” Benham said. “And I wear size 14 shoes, and his shoes were a lot bigger than mine.”

Benham said he approved the conservatorship because no one opposed it. Oher and his mother, Denise, were present and signed on the dotted line. Benham said he disagreed that proving a disability or incapacity was a prerequisite under the law for a conservatorship.

He said he waived the investigator because all parties wanted the conservatorship and said the yearly status reports were the purview of the clerk, not the judge.

… Oher would eventually earn millions in the N.F.L. after he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2009. His relationship with the Tuohys also generated income through the film, books and other opportunities. Through it all, the Tuohys remained his conservators, responsible for overseeing his contracts. But the court didn’t order them to give annual updates, as the law requires, and they didn’t. For nearly 20 years after the conservatorship was granted, there were no new filings in the case.

j. Man. Any adults in the room here?

k. Speaking of any adults in the room, how in the world is the Spanish soccer federation head, Luis Rubiales, simply suspended and not fired after forcibly kissing the star of the team in the aftermath of Spain’s World Cup win over England?

l. There’s an I-did-nothing-wrong ethos sweeping the globe—hmmm, wonder why that is—in the last few years, when clearly the person has done something seriously wrong. And so life just goes on, and Rubiales will presumably slink back into authority in the Spanish federation. Disgusting.

m. Obit of the Week: Tu Thanh Ha of The Globe and Mail in Canada on Sidney Itzkowitz, who died at 96 after being a Nazi-fighter in World War II as a very young man, then relocating with four brothers to Canada to live life.

n. Wrote Ha:

They were five Jewish brothers in German-occupied Poland. They evaded the death squads that murdered their parents. They took part in a mass escape from a ghetto in a medieval castle. They joined partisan units operating behind enemy lines in the forests and marshes of Belarus.

Three of the brothers survived the war and eventually settled in Montreal, where they became successful entrepreneurs. Now the last of them has passed away.

Sidney Itzkowitz died Friday in Montreal. He was 96.

“You were witness to such evil at such a young age. But you did overcome it all and managed to build such an amazing and successful life,” his daughter Selina said in a eulogy at the funeral service Sunday.

o. Some people are such heroes. It makes what most of do in normal lives feel so small.

p. Wakeup Call of the Week: Alice Woelfle of National Public Radio on a story you’ve got to listen to if you own property near the California coastline.

q. Then again, maybe you won’t want to hear about the threat of erosion that could eliminate many California beaches by the end of the century.

r. Reports Woelfle:

California’s beaches are world famous. But new research indicates many could disappear by the century’s end due to erosion from sea level rise.

“The shoreline is probably going to retreat landward about 30 meters or more for every meter of sea level rise you get,” said Sean Vitousek, a research oceanographer at the U. S. Geological Survey and lead author of the report. “When you get into three meters of sea level rise, you’re talking almost 300 feet of erosion … not to mention the flooding challenges that are also associated with sea level rise.”

Using nearly four decades of satellite images and models of predicted sea level rise and global wave patterns, the researchers estimate 25 to 75 percent of California’s beaches “may become completely eroded” by 2100.

s. Three baseball things:

t. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, from Thursday to Sunday, batting 1-2 in the Dodgers order: 25 hits, eight doubles, 13 runs, nine RBI, three steals. Twenty-five hits in five games in four days. Wow. And good for Mookie, getting a prolonged (and deserved) ovation on his first trip back to Boston Friday night.

u. Rays record, noon, July 1: 57-28, 6.5-game lead in the AL East. Rays record since: 23-24 … Orioles at noon, July 1: 48-32. Orioles record since: 33-17. O’s are up on the Rays by two games.

v. Justin Turner’s best season as a Dodger, and his current season in Boston:

2016 (age 31): 79 runs, 34 doubles, 27 homers, 90 RBI, .832 OPS

2023 (age 38): 77 runs, 27 doubles, 22 homers, 85 RBI, .858 OPS (31 games left)

w. Kind of a bargain at $10.8 million, relatively speaking.

x. I wrote about the death of Turf, the 9-year-old chocolate lab who sprinted around the Seahawks practice field—even after cancer forced the amputation of one leg—last December. I’m happy to report Turf’s replacement, Rye, 5 months old, is cavorting around the fields these days, chasing away the birds and being a great heir to Turf’s team-dog legacy. Rye nipped at me and paused for maybe three seconds when I said, “Sit!” this photo, with the amazing eyes, resulted.