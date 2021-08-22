FMIA: Nineteen Minutes With Tom Brady—On The Blame Game, The Bucs And Trying To Go Back To Back

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think everyone who loves football in Tennessee should be thankful to Floyd Reese, the 19-year Houston/Tennessee executive and GM who built a team that advanced to two AFC title games and one Super Bowl. Reese died of cancer Saturday at 73. Reese oversaw the drafting of Steve McNair, Eddie George, Jevon Kearse and Albert Haynesworth, and signed Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae in free-agency This illustrates what the league thought about his personnel acumen: Reese’s last job in football was as Bill Belichick’s senior football adviser for three seasons a decade ago. “He loved his family, he loved football, and he loved the Titans,” said current Titans GM Jon Robinson. “I learned a lot from him, he was always willing to listen, and he wanted to pass on his knowledge of the game to me and so many others.”

2. I think I had a few observations about preseason week two and the past few days in the NFL:

a. Mike Vrabel tested positive for Covid on Sunday. He’ll be re-tested Monday and must have two negative tests before he’s allowed back inside the team. Another positive test would mean 10 days away from the team. Better now than in September, I guess, but this is just a sign of what’s dangerous this year for NFL—particularly those in high Covid-positive areas like the south.

b. The Bucs now have to be concerned because of close contacts with Vrabel during the week—you see the Tweet above with Vrabel around Tom Brady and his son. Tampa Bay has had multiple people in the organization test positive, as Bruce Arians told me: “We’ve had fully vaccinated people get sick, test positive, but they don’t get sick. They have symptoms, very mild, but again, you miss ten days of work. If it’s our players, they’re gonna miss a game or maybe two.”

c. This Ja’Marr Chase story bears watching, with all his early drops in camps and games. Per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase dropped two more Sunday in practice, one a TD drop in the end zone from Joe Burrow. Too early to panic, not too early to be concerned.

d. The Ravens have won every preseason game for six years. That’s amazing. Doubt it means much, but it is amazing, to be 19-0 in exhibition games since 2016.

e. Man, Jeff Okudah. After the shakiest of rookie years, the third pick in the 2020 draft can’t be letting Diontae Johnson, or any fleet wideout for that matter, get three steps behind him. Easy 43-yard completion for Ben Roethlisberger on Saturday night at Heinz Field.

f. Man, Pat Freiermuth. (In a good way.) The 55th pick in the 2020 draft caught two Roethlisberger bullets for TDs. The first was way high, and Freiermuth had to contort his body like an owl contorts its head to reach around to make the catch. Really impressive plays. Wondering if Freiermuth can be the rookie impact player of 2021 that Chase Claypool was for the Steelers in ’20.

g. Lions Gonna Lion Dept.: After the Steelers went up 17-0 early in the second quarter, here were the next three plays:



• Kick returner Javon Leake stoned by Pittsburgh at the Detroit 14. Holding on Detroit. Drive starts at the Lions’ 6. • Running back Dedrick Mills popped hard by linebacker Melvin Ingram (remember him?) for a loss of three. • Mills for three. Another hold on the Lions. Declined.

Attaway to answer the opening Pittsburgh explosion.

h. The Jags, both on and off the record, have clearly not given up on the ninth pick in the draft last year. Urban Meyer told me he thinks cornerback C.J. Henderson, who has been in and out of the team’s facility and practices this offseason tending to a personal matter, will still be “a great player” in the NFL. Meyer and assistant coach Charlie Strong took the unusual step of meeting with Henderson at his home in the offseason. “He’s as talented a corner as you’ll see. He went through the Covid year, which was tough on everybody. Went through some injuries. At all costs, whatever the player needs, we’re gonna maximize who he is.”

i. Another very nice preseason effort from Zach Wilson (9 of 11, two TDs) in Green Bay, and coach Robert Saleh said he’s “light years” ahead of a normal rookie. I’m not there, so I don’t know all that’s going on, but the Jets are sure building up Wilson.

j. Training-camp Teddy Bridgewater: 16 of 19, one drop, two TDs, no picks.

k. No one’s going to believe Saturday’s start at Chicago wasn’t huge for Mitchell Trubisky. It was. And the fact that he built a 34-6 lead in his seven first-half series (TD, TD, TD, TD, punt, field goal, field goal) says one thing and one thing only: The Bills have a good backup to Josh Allen in case Allen has to miss time. This season has to be a mental rehab season for Trubisky after the battering he took for much of four seasons after being the second pick in the 2017 draft for Chicago. This does not mean the Bears made a mistake in letting Trubisky go. He was not salvageable in Chicago. Good for Trubisky in having a redemptive game, but let’s not make too much of anything that happens in a football game on Aug. 21.

3. I think I’ve asked a few friends of Larry Fitzgerald—who turns 38 next week, isn’t on a team but has not announced his future plans—if they think he is finished as a player. One told me he thinks Fitzgerald might stay in shape, then wait till late this season to see if a team wants him for the stretch run. He’s going to do some radio now, and he told Jim Gray that “for now,” he’ll be a broadcaster. “I just don’t have the urge to play right now,” said Fitzgerald. “I don’t know how I’ll feel in September, October, November moving forward.” Sounds like a man who will keep in football shape, just in case.

4. I think this was the most insightful thing I heard in the last week, from a smart football person about those players not vaccinated: “We’re not educating all the people we need to be educating. You cannot believe the influence the wives have over these players, in so many cases. They might leave the facility thinking they’re gonna get vaccinated, but they go home, and their wives are adamantly against it. The NFL hasn’t done a good job overall in educating the families—the wives especially, but also the dads in some cases are really influential. So the players hear one thing in the facility and another thing at home, and so often when they choose not to get it, it’s like they’re being publicly shamed over it. Just not a good situation.” One other thing: Everyone can find an expert to reinforce whatever decision they make, to take the shot or not to take it. Or five experts. If I’m a coach or GM, I wave the white flag and say, Okay, time to coach football. We’ll move on and take the consequences, whatever they may be.

5. I think there was at least one team skeptical of trading for and/or signing 32-year-old Julio Jones because he doesn’t practice much anymore. To some teams, that’s important. To others, not so much. But we’ve reached the three-week mark since Jones landed awkwardly at Titans’ training camp and left practice, and he hasn’t returned. It doesn’t sound like a serious injury. Still, it’s another sign that the seven games Jones missed last year might not be a fluke at this point of his career.

6. I think I liked this list by Lindsay Jones of The Athletic, a look at the NFL’s most influential people under 40 years old. The list is interesting because Jones didn’t round up the usual suspects—she rounded up generation next in the NFL, and reported about people you need to know but who are strangers now: future GMs like Tony Pastoors (Rams’ strategist), Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Browns VP), head-coach candidates like Sean Desai (Bears defensive coordinator), Thomas Brown (Browns running backs coach) and Michael Clay (Eagles special-teams coordinator), and others. Like this review of 35-year-old KC executive VP Ryan Poles:



Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is stockpiling young talent in his personnel department, with Poles and vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis (age 36). Poles, who played on Boston College’s offensive line, has been steadily climbing the Chiefs’ scouting ladder since he joined the organization in an entry-level job in 2009. Now he’s one of the hottest names in player evaluation, and he interviewed multiple times for the Panthers’ general manager job last spring. “In our line of work, it’s really important that we turn over every stone, and Ryan is outstanding when it comes to research and details,” Veach said.

7. I think, after reading Ron Rivera’s strong comments to Albert Breer deriding the disinformation campaign against Covid vaccines I say: Keep speaking your truth, Ron Rivera. It’s the truth for so many of us.

8. I think as my camp trip ends today with the Ravens, I’d like to thank my two drivers/videographers/tour managers, Matt Buckman (first 10 days) and Nicole Barros (last 14 days) for doing so much work that goes unrecognized. They do all the logistical work that makes it possible for me to bring you the stories you’ve seen on video and read in this space since the trip began July 28. It takes special people to deal with me and the 598 miles in a day that sometimes just happen on the road. Matt works for NBC Sports Chicago and joined me in Vegas at the start; Nicole is based with NBC Sports in Connecticut and was with me across the north, midwest and south. We’re due to finish tonight when she disengorges me and my stuff in Brooklyn.

I’d never met Matt before we shook hands in a Nevada hotel lobby the day the western jaunt started, and I’d never met Nicole before she picked up me and my roller bag at 168th and Broadway at the 1 subway stop. Both were absolute delights, diligent and hustling all the time, and introducing me to music I wasn’t too familiar with. Kygo, for instance. And, in Nicole’s case, the Cardi B songbook. Nicole, who is 26, asked me on the drive from Tampa to Jacksonville: “What would be your walk-up song if you were a baseball player?” I couldn’t think of a singular anthem for me, but I said, “Maybe One Tree Hill by U2.” I played a bit of it for her (bad idea for a walkup song, by the way) and she said, “Is this Bon Jovi?” I said no, it was Bono. She said: “Well, they’re both Bon-guys.”

9. I think I am old.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Retirement Story of the Week: Chad Finn of the Boston Globe on Jackie MacMullan leaving ESPN at 60.

b. MacMullan was great being a crossover star—first and always a writer who got the best out of generational basketball players like Larry Bird, then later as a rational and smart voice on the NBA for ESPN. Students in journalism schools should study her path. Follow the stories. Tell the stories. MacMullan got to know the greats and told their stories. There will always be a place in the world for good journalistic story-telling. MacMullan rose to the top of three businesses—print media, TV, digital media—doing exactly that. (She’ll still do some work for The Ringer.) Wrote Chad Finn about her retirement:



The decision, which was entirely hers — she signed a three-year extension with the network last fall — is something she has been thinking about for a while.

“Quite honestly, even when I signed the extension, I was a little ambivalent about it,” she said.

That list of reasons to step away from ESPN, and the time commitment the job required, has only grown since, she said.

“I moved my elderly parents up [to the Boston area] with my sister to an assisted-living place and I never have time to see them, and that doesn’t feel right to me,” she said. “And I just think our business is a young person’s business. The last thing I ever wanted to do was overstay my welcome. I kind of liked the idea of leaving on my terms. So that’s what I’m doing.”

c. The last thing I ever wanted to do was overstay my welcome. May we all act with that humble ethos when the twilight of the career comes.

d. Football Story of the Week: Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated on the anguish and recovery of Dak Prescott, after his brother Jace’s shocking suicide and his own career-detouring injury.

e. Bishop’s detail is always marvelous. He describes a crisis of confidence for Prescott in 2018 and beyond, centered around the bizarre over-coverage of his long contract negotiations with the Cowboys:



Despite a playoff and Pro Bowl season, Prescott spent too much time in the worst place on earth for anyone who wants to feel decent about themselves: Twitter. Outside perceptions began to bother him, and football—really, everything around it—“started getting a little hard.”

He deleted the app from his phone, allowing others to run it for him. But it wasn’t just Twitter; it was everything around football, from celebrity to fame to expectations to outside noise. Prescott had already met twice with a therapist, who taught him to vent about what bothered him. He needed to in ‘18, and often would to Jace, especially as it related to the noise/perception of the contract. To be clear: It wasn’t an issue in the locker room. The base salary—the one he earned in the final season of a four-year, $2.7-million deal—didn’t offend him, either, not the kid from the single-wide. His annoyance instead centered on how the endless conversation around it affected his off-field focus; he wanted to tunnel into football and let his representatives handle negotiations. But everywhere he went, every news conference he attended, every round of golf he played, every stranger he bumped into—everyone wondered the same thing, for the better part of three years.

“Do y’all want me to go crazy?” he sometimes thought, as pundits and strangers, outsiders all, “created a lot of false narratives for who I am and how I think.”

f. Physical Fitness Story of the Week: From Gretchen Reynolds of the New York Times, a workout we can all get behind. It relies on four-second bursts. Writes Reynolds:



A mere four seconds of all-out exercise, repeated two or three dozen times, could be all many of us need to build and maintain our fitness, strength and physical power, according to an inspiring new study of the potency of super-quick workouts. The findings expand on other, recent studies showing that four-second interval workouts beneficially affect metabolism and muscles in adults of various ages.

g. Great job by ESPN’s Liz Merrill and Paula Lavigne in pushing and pressing and reporting about the cold-case murder of University of Miami football player Bryan Pata. On Thursday, authorities in south Florida arrested former teammate Rashaun Jones in Pata’s 2006 murder. The resuscitation of the case by the ESPN team last year got the case the attention it needed to be revived by local police. There was friction between Jones and Pata, in part, because Pata was dating Jones’ former girlfriend.

h. You Are There Reporting Job of the Week: Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent and photographer Marcus Yam on what it’s like to be a journalist in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan now.

i. Two journalists, beaten while documenting a demonstration in Kabul, then befriended. Just a weird, weird scene there. Yam wrote about a man who punched him three times, then was nice, and about another man with a walkie-talkie who he called Radio Taliban:



He apologized profusely for our troubles, but not for beating us. They became solicitous: We were each brought a bottle of cold water and a can of Monster Energy drink, a favorite of the U.S. soldiers who controlled the city until a few days ago.

Radio Taliban asked us: “Please, could you tell me who hit you? We will capture him, and punish him.” I looked at my colleague in disbelief.

It was a surreal scene. The day before I’d been at a news conference in which the Taliban made promises about a brighter future, a free press. We kept repeating that we needed to return to the safety of our offices.

. . . We jumped in the car and raced away.

j. We need those journalists.

k. The Los Angeles Times wondered the other day if Shohei Ohtani could win the MVP and Cy Young this season. He probably won’t pitch enough innings to beat out, say, a Lance Lynn, but the quality of the innings he has pitched makes him a contender.

l. It’s impossible to think any other player could win the MVP.

m. Beernerdness: Tried Florida Special Lager (Coppertail Brewing Company, Tampa) last week, and I found it a perfect summer lager. It’s light, and light on the alcohol too (3.8 percent). But the taste is a distinctive malty one, with an easy finish. I like beers that don’t try to do too much—and many IPAs, these days, really try to do too much with the flavor and the finish. Sometimes you want a simple beer with a burger. You’ll like this one, Floridians.

n. Coffeenerdness: Now this, from FRGMNT (I mean, who picks these names) on the northern edge of downtown Minneapolis, is one heck of a cortado:

Just a really good espesso feel with zero bitterness. The espresso’s from Guatemala, and looks lighter when grinded than any espresso I’ve seen. Delicious. Espresso makes up two-thirds of a cortado, with a foam cap of milk (from a Minnesota dairy, in this case) on top.

o. Beat Writer Story of the Week: Brian Costello of the New York Post, with an interpretive story, and a smart story, on how the new Jets coach, Robert Saleh, is the man to handle the team’s first crisis of 2021, the loss of big-money free-agent pass-rusher Carl Lawson to a torn Achilles.

p. A good beat person needs to see beyond the press conferences and the surface things at practice. He or she must see the mental side of it, and be around to see the impact of a leader. Costello does a good job here of both:



The injury hit the Jets like a sledgehammer. The team was confident that Lawson was going to be the answer at pass rusher it has been lacking for the past 15 years. In the early days of training camp, Lawson made the three-year, $45 million contract the Jets gave him look like a wise investment. He dominated every day and had the Jets dreaming of what he could do in games.

They woke up from those dreams on Thursday.

“Next man up” is a cliché that gets thrown around every time a team has injuries. But Saleh seems to genuinely believe in coaching players 1 through 85 on the roster. “The difference between player A and player Z is minimal,” Saleh said this spring, “and the only thing that keeps player Z from becoming player A is an opportunity and reps. Let’s see what happens.

“Does it always happen? It doesn’t, but unless you’re willing to be bold enough to coach your tail off and to invest as much as you can into these young men and give them the opportunity to be seen, give them the opportunity to get reps, and give them the opportunity to get better, you’ll never know what you might find.”

q. If Saleh is right, isn’t that what you want in your coach? And good for Costello in recognizing it.

r. I love Target Field. If you haven’t been, stay in downtown Minneapolis and walk over. Some great neighborhoods right near the ballpark.

s. Never thought a Tweet praising an American city would generate such craziness, but I loved what I saw in Minneapolis last weekend and said so on Twitter, and evidently a city can’t grow and change and improve, and will forever be a stark moonscape, as it seemed last year after the murder of George Floyd. I simply said Minneapolis looked great to me. My words:

MINNEAPOLIS-This city is so underrated. It's an American gem. So many new coffee shops, brewpubs, restaurants. So lively downtown, esp near Target Field.

That is all.

Last I saw, 250 or so responses, quite a few vitriolic. Sigh.