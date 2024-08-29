 Skip navigation
49ers, Brandon Aiuyuk stirke deal on four-year extension

  
Published August 29, 2024 06:51 PM

The clock struck 12. The deal is done.

In a deadline-driven industry, the deadline finally arrived for the 49ers. And they moved to their bottom-line position. And receiver Brandon Aiyuk took the deal.

PFT has confirmed that the 49ers and Aiyuk have agreed to terms on a four-year, $120 million extension. Adding in his pre-existing 2024 salary of $14.1 million, that puts him under contract for five years, at $134.1 million.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, it’s a “real” $30 million per year, on the value of the extension. We’ll eventually have the full numbers and the true and practical guarantees, plus all other relevant details.

For now, we know this — the deal pays out $90 million over the first three years. Which leaves $44.1 million over the last two.

And so, three days after the CeeDee Lamb holdout ended, the Brandon Aiyuk hold-in has concluded — just as it was on the brink of getting a little ugly.

The 49ers and Aiyuk have 11 days until their Week 1 game against the Jets.