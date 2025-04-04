 Skip navigation
49ers say Brandon Aiyuk has “a chance” to play in Week 1 as he rehabs from ACL surgery

  
April 4, 2025

The 49ers confirmed this week that they plan to keep wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the roster for 2025. Now the question is whether Aiyuk will be healthy enough to play in 2025.

Aiyuk is rehabbing from knee surgery for a torn ACL and MCL, and after his most recent medical checkup it’s possible but not certain he’ll be good to go for Week One, according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

I don’t know,” Shanahan said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s too early to tell. The goal is always early. You hope to have him right away. We were told by his doctor there’s a chance. But it’s too early in the process and we’ll see when we get closer to training camp and see what it looks like.”

Aiyuk suffered the injury on October 20 and had his surgery three weeks later. Being back for Week One would mean a recovery time of about 10 months, which is in line with the normal range for ACL recoveries.