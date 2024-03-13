49ers sign Eric Kendricks

Veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks is heading to San Francisco.

The 49ers are signing Kendricks to a one-year contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A big question facing the 49ers at linebacker this season is how soon Dre Greenlaw, who tore his Achilles during a freak incident when running onto the field at the Super Bowl, will be ready to play. Kendricks adds some stability at the position.

The 32-year-old Kendricks was a 2015 second-round pick of the Vikings and spent eight seasons in Minnesota before signing in Los Angeles and spending last season with the Chargers. He started 14 games last year.