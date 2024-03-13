Eric Kendricks now plans to sign with Cowboys, not 49ers

The Cowboys have finally found a free agent to sign — one who was about to sign with an NFC rival.

Veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks, who had agreed to terms with the 49ers, has now agreed to sign with the Cowboys instead.

The move reunites Kendricks with Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who was the head coach in Minnesota for seven seasons while Kendricks played there. After Zimmer was fired by the Vikings, Kendricks said Zimmer had a “fear based” coaching style that Kendricks was glad to get away from, but apparently Kendricks now thinks Zimmer is a coach he wants to play for again.

The 32-year-old Kendricks was a 2015 second-round pick of the Vikings and spent eight seasons in Minnesota before signing in Los Angeles and spending last season with the Chargers. He started 14 games last year.