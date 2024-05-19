 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Fanatics sues Marvin Harrison Jr. for breach of contract

  
Published May 18, 2024 08:02 PM

The fight between Fanatics and Marvin Harrison Jr. has gone to the next level.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Fanatics has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Harrison in New York state court.

Harrison’s camp claims it has no contract with Fanatics. The lawsuit alleges that the two sides have a signed autograph agreement, dating back to May 2023.

There are plenty of potential defenses to a case based on the alleged existence of a contract. Regardless of how it plays out, this is the first known legal dispute between a player and the company that aspires to be a one-stop shop for sports fans — apparel memorabilia, trading cards, wagering, and media.

Harrison has not yet signed the NFLPA licensing deal, which prevents Fanatics from selling his Cardinals jersey. It has been reported that the refusal to sign the licensing agreement is part of Harrison’s effort to re-do the Fanatics deal.

That reporting, if true, implies that there is a deal between Harrison and Fanatics.

Without seeing the actual complaint, it’s unclear whether Fanatics wants financial recovery, an order forcing Harrison to comply, or both.