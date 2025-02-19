 Skip navigation
A Buccaneers player’s home was burglarized during a Monday night game vs. Baltimore

  
Published February 19, 2025 03:46 PM

The crime spree involving burglaries at the homes of professional athletes included a previously unknown heist.

The report from ABC News regarding federal charges filed against seven men from Chile mentions that thieves burglarized the home of a player from the Buccaneers during a game against the Ravens.

Tampa Bay hosted Baltimore on Monday, October 21.

The Bucs player had $167,000 in property taken from his home, per the criminal complaint.

That specific robbery created the opening for the filing of all charges in a Florida federal court.

To date, the identity of the Bucs player whose home was robbed has remained under wraps. It’s unclear how long that will be the case. Now that the cat is generally out of the bag, it seems inevitable that someone will say something to someone whose job duties include finding out things that aren’t currently known by the general public.