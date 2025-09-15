 Skip navigation
Aaron Jones unlikely to play Week 3 with hamstring injury

  
Published September 15, 2025 03:49 PM

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy isn’t the only Minnesota player who is unlikely to play in the Week 3 matchup against Cincinnati.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that running back Aaron Jones is unlikely to play on Sunday with his hamstring injury.

“[W]e’ll figure out kind of the determining factor for that timeline,” O’Connell said.

Jones was sidelined during the second half of last night’s game. He took five carries for 23 yards before exiting the contest.

Additionally, center Ryan Kelly and left tackle Justin Skule are both in the concussion protocol. While O’Connell said they’ve shown some “positive early signs,” the availability of Kelly and Skule is up to the medical professionals.

O’Connell also noted that left tackle Christian Darrisaw is close to returning, so there’s a chance he could be available this week.

Minnesota’s first injury report of the week will be out on Wednesday.