Aaron Jones: We’ve got everything we need, this isn’t rebuilding

  
Published May 24, 2023 07:57 AM

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said in late March that “we all kind of have to temper our expectations ” for quarterback Jordan Love in his first season as the team’s starter, but running back Aaron Jones isn’t willing to temper his expectations for the team this season.

Love may be inexperienced and the team may also be callow in the receiving corps, but Jones said on Tuesday that the team isn’t looking to 2024 or any other year in the future as their time because all the pieces are already in place.

“We’ve got everything we need here. If you think we’re in a rebuild , you’ve got the wrong team, the wrong place,” Jones said, via Zach Kruse of USAToday.com. “We know it’s going to take all 11 and we’ll have to depend on each other in all phases, but we’re hungry, we’re ready to prove a lot of people wrong. We know what people are saying. Everybody has an opinion and most of them stink.”

After 15 years with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback, the Packers are not used to heading into a season without high expectations. Many will be curious to see if Jones is right about where things stand in Green Bay.