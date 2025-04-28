 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

After sitting out 2024, Hunter Renfrow agrees to join Panthers

  
Published April 27, 2025 08:09 PM

The Panthers are bringing in another potential weapon for their offense.

Carolina announced on Sunday night that the club has agreed to terms with veteran receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow, 29, did not play in 2024 after the Raiders released him in March of that year. While he’s dealt with injuries, he did appear in all 17 games with three starts for Las Vegas in 2023, catching 25 passes for 255 yards.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Renfrow’s most productive season was 2021, when he helped the Raiders reach the postseason by catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler that year.

In 73 career games with 23 starts, Renfrow has 269 career receptions for 2,884 yards with 17 TDs.

A South Carolina native, Renfrow won two CFP National Championships with Clemson and will now be back in the South.