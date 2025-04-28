After sitting out 2024, Hunter Renfrow agrees to join Panthers

The Panthers are bringing in another potential weapon for their offense.

Carolina announced on Sunday night that the club has agreed to terms with veteran receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow, 29, did not play in 2024 after the Raiders released him in March of that year. While he’s dealt with injuries, he did appear in all 17 games with three starts for Las Vegas in 2023, catching 25 passes for 255 yards.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Renfrow’s most productive season was 2021, when he helped the Raiders reach the postseason by catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler that year.

In 73 career games with 23 starts, Renfrow has 269 career receptions for 2,884 yards with 17 TDs.

A South Carolina native, Renfrow won two CFP National Championships with Clemson and will now be back in the South.