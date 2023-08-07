 Skip navigation
After three concussions as a rookie, Akayleb Evans changes his tackling technique

  
Published August 7, 2023 10:03 AM

Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans showed promise last season as a rookie fourth-round draft pick, but his first year in the NFL was overshadowed by three separate concussions. He has focused his offseason on keeping that from happening again.

Evans said his tackling technique will change this season so that he’s initiating contact more with his shoulder.

“It’s the NFL; our team’s going to need us out there,” Evans told the Star-Tribune. “Not every tackle has to be a big collision out there. It’s playing smart throughout the game: not ducking my head when I tackle, because I have a life outside of football.”

Other changes Evans has made include wearing a heavier helmet model this year, which Evans thinks will be more effective at protecting his brain, and also working on strengthening his shoulders and neck because they’ll be supporting the extra weight of the helmet. Evans also said he has been experimenting with a piece of equipment known as the Q collar, although he doesn’t know if he’ll wear it during the season. His mom, unsurprisingly, wants him wearing anything that can keep him safe.

“I was talking to her about it the other day. She was like, ‘You better have it on,’ ” Evans said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, we’ll see.’ I’m just testing this out and seeing how it feels, but I might put it on.”

No piece of equipment can prevent all concussions, but Evans is doing everything he can after the disturbing trend that emerged last year.