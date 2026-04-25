Report: Packers agree to terms with Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones

The Packers didn’t draft a quarterback in their six-player class. They are signing one they had in town on a top-30 predraft visit.

Green Bay has agreed to terms with Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones, an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Drones and Texas Tech’s Behren Morton were the only quarterbacks to take top-30 pre-draft visits with the Packers. The Patriots selected Morton in the seventh round.

Drones spent his first two seasons at Baylor before transferring to Virginia Tech. In three years with the Hokies, he completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 5,566 yards and 44 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,798 yards and 20 touchdowns, giving him 7,364 total yards and 64 total touchdowns.

He joins a quarterbacks room with Jordan Love, Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord.