Alvin Kamara is expected to play on Sunday

  
Published October 11, 2025 05:51 PM

When Saints running back Alvin Kamara injured his ankle at practice on Wednesday, head coach Kellen Moore said he was not concerned about Kamara’s availability but the rest of the week left some uncertainty about his status against the Patriots.

Kamara was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report after he remained limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. It looks like Moore’s carefree approach will prove to be the right one, though.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kamara is expected to play in Sunday’s home game.

The Saints also announced that they have elevated linebacker Nephi Sewell from the practice squad and that they will not activate defensive tackle John Ridgeway from injured reserve.