Alvin Kamara misses practice with illness, questionable to play Sunday

The Saints made a significant addition to their injury report on Friday.

Running back Alvin Kamara did not practice on Friday because of an illness and he has been listed as questionable to face the Buccaneers as a result. The Bucs will win the NFC South if they beat the Saints, so having Kamara on hand would be good for the Saints’ flickering hopes of snagging a division title.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) will miss his third straight game and he said this week that he will be consulting with doctors about his playing future after the season. Safety Lonnie Johnson (knee) is also out this weekend.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quad), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (toe), and punter Lou Hedley (illness) join Kamara in the questionable category.