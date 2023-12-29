Knee injury creates uncertainty about Ryan Ramczyk’s future in the NFL

Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk has missed the last two games with a knee injury that could have ramifications on his future as an NFL player.

Ramczyk said that he has very little cartilage left in a knee that he initially injured during the 2021 season and “at some point, I just couldn’t play anymore” this year. He said it has been an issue that he has tried to manage all year and that he expects to meet with “surgeons, doctors, get as much as information as I can and then just make the best decision” about what he can do to continue playing in 2024 and beyond.

“I feel like I’m not done yet. I feel like I still want to play,” Ramczyk said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “I feel like I’m still passionate about the game. When you think about it like that, my mind frame is, ‘I want to play, and I want to keep doing it, so what can I do to get better, to not have this happen in-season?’”

Ramczyk is signed for three more years with a cap number over $27 million for the 2024 season. The Saints would see some cap relief by making him a post-June 1 cut and the results of those consultations with doctors will likely determine if New Orleans goes that route or hopes that better days are ahead for the former All-Pro.