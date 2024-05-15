Odell Beckham Jr. on joining Dolphins: There’s a lot of room for opportunity

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. elected to join the Dolphins on a one-year deal, setting himself up to support an already strong receiving corps led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Beckham noted that he’s just fine with not being the top option at receiver — in large part because that’s how his career has unfolded as of late.

“You just all push each other,” Beckham said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “And for me at this place, my life, and my career, I haven’t been the No. 1 in a minute, you could go back and look at targets, you can go look at anything. That’s not really where I’ve been at.

“So, just understanding your role and how can you be the very best at that role? How can you maximize those opportunities?”

Beckham noted that head coach Mike McDaniel sold him on signing with Miami with a vision of how he could be utilized.

“Watching the film, this reminds of a place I had a lot of success at, as far [as] the Giants,” Beckham said. “The timing. And all the things [McDaniel] preaches. We talked about football and it got me excited. … Coach was mentioning that on third down, they were getting a lot of doubling both of them [Hill and Waddle]. And there’s just a lot of room for opportunity.”

As he enters his first year with the Dolphins, Beckham said he’s “at peace” and carrying less resentment than he used to earlier in his life.

“I’m a competitor,” Beckham said. “Forget the middle part. You read a book. The start is going to capture us. You read the body of the story. And how’s it going to end? That’s where I’m at [in my career].

“Let’s have a great ending to this story.”