Amon-Ra St. Brown “can’t wait” for Jared Goff to get a new deal

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is in line for a new contract, but that’s not the only thing on his mind this offseason.

Quarterback Jared Goff’s deal is up after the end of the 2024 season and he has started talking to the team about an extension that would keep him in Detroit for years to come. During an appearance on RG3 and The Ones podcast, St. Brown was asked why his teammate is deserving of the major investment that is looming on the horizon.

“He’s accurate, he commands the offense, all the stuff you want in a quarterback,” St. Brown said, via MLive.com. “When you look at the Detroit Lions’ history, I mean, when’s the last time we went this deep in the playoffs, won this many games? When we first got there, like I said, we only won three games. So to see what he’s done with this Detroit football team from two years, three years ago to now; he’s winning games. I think winning is a big part of this sport, especially for a quarterback. So that’s what he’s doing. He’s winning games. And you go look at his stats too, they’re up there with some of the best quarterbacks in this league. He’s worth every dollar that he gets and I can’t wait for him to get paid and be a part of his future for a very long time.”

An offensive future built around Goff and St. Brown wasn’t in the forefront of many minds when the two players joined the team in the 2021 offseason, but both acquisitions paid off handsomely in Detroit and both players should continue to be fixtures in the lineup for some time.