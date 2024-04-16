Jared Goff: There have been contract discussions, but I’ll leave it at that

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is in the final year of his contract, but he is at the team’s facility for the voluntary portion of their offseason work.

The team has called extensions for Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown priorities for the offseason and Goff gave a brief update on where things stand when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

“There have been discussions, but I’ll leave it at that,” Goff said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

Goff said recently that the trade that sent him to the Lions ahead of the 2021 season was the “greatest thing that ever happened to me” and he’s made it clear that he wans to remain in Detroit beyond this season. Things have not progressed to that point yet, but it seems likely that they’ll get there since neither side has a reason to break a relationship that doesn’t need to be fixed.