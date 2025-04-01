Andy Reid: The healthier we are around Travis Kelce, the more productive he’ll be

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is coming back for the 2025 season and head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday that Kelce is “training like crazy” ahead of his 13th NFL season.

Kelce’s physical condition is just one of the factors that Reid thinks will play into how successful he is on the field, though. Kelce enjoyed good health in 2024, but his productivity slipped for most of the regular season and he was quiet in the team’s final two postseason games as well.

Reid believes Kelce’s playing time played a role in that as the veteran played more than 84 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. Part of that workload was due to the team’s need to rely on him through injuries to wideouts like Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice, which led Reid to say that he thinks better health elsewhere on the team will lead to a better Kelce as well.

“I’ll see when he comes back and see where he’s at,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “He’s learning when to come out when he needs it. We were banged up at the [receiver] positions, so that doesn’t help a tight end’s cause at all. The healthier we can be around him, he can still be productive.”

Kelce’s unlikely to return to the highest levels of productivity he reached in his younger days, but playing less could lead to a higher output per snap and that would be a good thing for the Chiefs offense in 2025.