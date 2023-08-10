Anthony Richardson ready to “showcase my talent and my ability” in first preseason game

Head coach Shane Steichen announced on Thursday that No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson will start at quarterback for the Colts in their preseason opener at Buffalo on Saturday.

It’ll be Richardson’s first reps against another team and that’s a good thing.

“I’m definitely excited to go against a different opponent instead of going against Zaire [Franklin] and Shaq Leonard every single day,” Richardson said Thursday, via Mike Chappell of Fox59.

While Richardson has gotten plenty of practice snaps, he noted that he’s not sure exactly where he is in terms of his progression and development.

“Honestly I don’t know because I haven’t gone up against anybody yet,’’ Richardson said. “But I feel I’m in a good spot and hopefully I can showcase that Saturday.

“I think I’ve taken a big step regarding everything, whether it’s chemistry, play-calling or even just recognition of a defense. I feel like I’ve grown a lot, but there’s still room for improvement. I feel like I can just keep on pushing.’’

And even though the game won’t count in the overall standings, Richardson said he still wants to come back to Indiana with a W.

“First NFL experience, just try to get a victory and just showcase my talent and my ability and just be a leader and just push the team,” Richardson said. “Just consistency. I know I can run. I know I can pass. Whatever coach calls, I’m just gonna make sure I do my job the right way and just be consistent.’’