Antonio Brown is finally in custody, months after a warrant was issued for attempted murder

Months after an arrest warrant for attempted murder was issued, former NFL receiver Antonio Brown has finally been successfully apprehended.

Via NBCNews.com, Miami Police Department spokesperson Mike Vega said that Brown has been taken into custody.

“Miami Police confirm that U.S. Marshals have apprehended Antonio Brown and that he has been extradited to the U.S.,” Vega said. “No date has been set for his transfer to Miami-Dade County.”

In May, Brown allegedly fired into a crowd following an altercation at a Miami boxing event. After the warrant was issued, Brown left the country.

TMZ reports that Brown was in Dubai, and that he already has been returned to New York. He is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Brown claimed he had been jumped and attacked. No arrests were made at the time of the incident, which was captured on video and made a stir on social media. Following an investigation, it was determined that Brown ran toward the alleged victim and fired shots after the initial fight had been broken up.

Brown spent 12 years in the NFL, with the Steelers, Raiders, Patriots, and Buccaneers. His playing career includes seven Pro Bowls, four straight first-team All-Pro designations, 928 catches, 12,291 receiving yards, and 83 touchdowns.