With attempted murder warrant still pending, Antonio Brown has apparently left the country

Antonio Brown has left the building.

And the country.

If anything on his Twitter feed can be taken seriously and/or believed, Brown is no longer in the United States. Which, if true, becomes highly relevant to the pending warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder with a firearm.

Word of the warrant first emerged 10 days ago. There has been no indication of any effort to execute the warrant.

Posted Brown on Saturday night: “I’m out the country ain’t no more Child Support tell your mama get a job.”

Again, good luck putting any stock in anything Brown ever says. But if he has left the country and if he’s serious about cutting off any/all child-support obligations he might have, it sounds like he doesn’t plan to come back any time soon.

Which could mean that the warrant for attempted murder with a firearm might go unexecuted, for a while.

The warrant arises from an incident last month in Miami. Brown claimed he was the victim of an assault. The core question is whether he became the aggressor, after the threat against him subsided.

None of that matters if he never actually faces the charge.