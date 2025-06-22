 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With attempted murder warrant still pending, Antonio Brown has apparently left the country

  
Published June 22, 2025 08:35 AM

Antonio Brown has left the building.

And the country.

If anything on his Twitter feed can be taken seriously and/or believed, Brown is no longer in the United States. Which, if true, becomes highly relevant to the pending warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder with a firearm.

Word of the warrant first emerged 10 days ago. There has been no indication of any effort to execute the warrant.

Posted Brown on Saturday night: “I’m out the country ain’t no more Child Support tell your mama get a job.”

Again, good luck putting any stock in anything Brown ever says. But if he has left the country and if he’s serious about cutting off any/all child-support obligations he might have, it sounds like he doesn’t plan to come back any time soon.

Which could mean that the warrant for attempted murder with a firearm might go unexecuted, for a while.

The warrant arises from an incident last month in Miami. Brown claimed he was the victim of an assault. The core question is whether he became the aggressor, after the threat against him subsided.

None of that matters if he never actually faces the charge.