Bad news for Breece Hall: Jets will use a three-back committee

Breece Hall has been the No. 1 tailback in New York. He won’t be the only one carrying the workload in 2025.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, new coach Aaron Glenn plans to use a three-back committee; Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis will be getting touches, too.

It comes at a time when Hall is eligible for a second contract. Given that development, he might not want one.

“I think, mentally, [Hall] is in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we’re going to utilize as much as possible,” Glenn said during the league meetings, per Cimini. “They’re all big men, they can run, they’re violent, they’re physical.

“So I think once we get a chance to get the players in and see exactly how they operate, I think every player is going to be happy with the way that we go about this offense, and I think he’s going to be one of them.”

Few players are happy about getting a reduced workload. A torn ACL ended a promising rookie season in the seventh game. In 2023, he had 299 total touches (17.5 per game) for 1,585 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. Last year, he had 266 touches (15.6 per game) for 1,359 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns.

Cimini suggests that the development could spark trade talks involving Hall. It could happen if Hall wants out, or if another team wants Hall in.

First, the Jets would have to be willing to let him go. He’s due to make $3.4 million this year. While that’s not big money as running backs go, the Jets could draft a rookie who would be much cheaper — especially if the goal is to use a three-man approach at the position.