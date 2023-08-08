Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask both listed as QB1 in Tampa

The first Buccaneers depth chart of the summer includes no hints about who will be their starting quarterback.

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are competing for that role and the depth chart makes no distinction between them. The depth chart lists Mayfield or Trask as the team’s No. 1 quarterback ahead of their first preseason game.

That game takes place on Friday night and it’s not known which of the quarterbacks will be taking the first snaps against the Steelers. Given the timeline that head coach Todd Bowles has hinted at this summer, it seems like a good bet that one quarterback will start this week and the other one would get first crack at leading the offense against the Jets on August 19.

Offensive coordinator Dave Canales said last week that the competition has tightened up and this Friday will bring the first extended look at just how things are falling into place for the Bucs offense.