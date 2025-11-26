Baker Mayfield listed as DNP on Wednesday, says, “I have to be smart”

While the Buccaneers held a walk-through instead of a full practice on Wednesday, the club listed quarterback Baker Mayfield as a non-participant as he deals with a sprained left shoulder.

Mayfield, who suffered a low-grade sprain in his left shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the Rams, told reporters in a Wednesday press conference that he’s effectively trying to balance his health with his competitive nature.

“Every game, in my eyes, is a must-win playoff scenario, but understanding that, you know, if I sit one game out ... that provides me to be healthier for down the stretch,” Mayfield said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “And that’s, that’s how I’m gonna look at it. And I have to, I have to be smart with that understanding that, you know, our sights are still set on the playoffs, but to get there, we have to win these games, especially the NFC matchups, and so gotta, gotta look at it that way. And it’s kind of a double-edged sword, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Mayfield has tried to play through a left shoulder injury before — back in 2021 when he was with the Browns — and had poor results. But that was a torn labrum and not a low-grade sprain.

Teddy Bridgewater is the Bucs’ backup and is in line to start if Mayfield is unavailable to play. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Wednesday that Mayfield will be monitored over the next few days before the team determines who will start against Arizona on Sunday.

In addition to Mayfield, outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday.

Guard Ben Bredeson (hamstring), cornerback Jamel Dean (hip), receiver Chris Godwin (fibula), cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring), outside linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle/knee), and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (shoulder) were limited.

Running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), receiver Sterling Shepard (shoulder), and safety Rashad Wisdom (quad) were all full.