Baker Mayfield’s second TD pass gives Bucs 17-10 lead

The Bucs lead the Falcons 17-10. It should be 20-10.

Chase McLaughlin missed a 44-yard field goal wide left on the Bucs’ opening drive of the second half. The Bucs then came back with a touchdown.

Bucky Irving caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield with 7:26 remaining in the third quarter for the go-ahead score. The teams were tied 10-10 at halftime, but Tampa Bay has outscored Atlanta 17-3 since the Falcons’ opening drive.

Mayfield is 11-of-22 for 122 yards and two touchdowns with rookie Emeka Egbuka catching three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Penix is 16-of-26 for 181 yards and a touchdown.