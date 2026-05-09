Bears agree to sign WR Scotty Miller

Scotty Miller attended Bears rookie minicamp on a tryout basis in an effort to get on the team’s 90-man roster.

He’s now able to say, “Mission accomplished.”

Chicago has agreed to sign Miller, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Miller, 28, spent the last two seasons with the Steelers. He caught nine passes for 62 yards in 2025.

Miller’s best season came in 2020, when he was part of the Bucs team that won Super Bowl LV. He caught 33 passes for 501 yards with three touchdowns that year, with another four receptions for 80 yard with a TD in the postseason.