Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham says running backs are still worth Top 10 picks

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham says running backs are still worth Top 10 picks

  
Published April 25, 2023 10:23 AM
nbc_pft_chidraftneeds_230413
April 13, 2023 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how Chicago can maximize their draft picks, including beefing up their offensive line to get the most out of Justin Fields.

Bijan Robinson is one of the best running back prospects of recent years, but there’s a school of thought that in today’s NFL, no running back is worth a Top 10 pick. Count Bears Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham as one who doesn’t buy that.

Cunningham was asked today if it’s worth it to take a running back in the Top 10, and he answered that it is.

“Yeah, I think it’s worth it,” Cunningham said.

The Bears have the No. 9 pick on Thursday night, and Robinson may be available to them. The Bears’ running back depth chart currently consists of D’Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert and Travis Homer, but picking Robinson at No. 9 would be a statement that the Bears think he’s ready to be the starter from Day One and that he would make a significant difference in their offense.

Running backs don’t make a big difference to most offenses in today’s NFL, but in the run-heavy offense the Bears are building around Justin Fields, the front office may decide Robinson is worth a high pick.