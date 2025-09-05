 Skip navigation
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson remained limited in Friday’s practice

  
Published September 5, 2025 05:26 PM

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson remained limited in Friday’s practice.

Johnson is rehabbing the groin he injured while working out before training camp, and the Bears also list him with a calf injury.

“I think we need to see him get out and get some reps and get some practice time,” defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said Friday, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I know he’s been working extremely hard to get himself back. Ultimately that will be a decision that gets made between [head coach] Ben [Johnson] and the training staff in terms of where he’s at. I know he’s itching to get back out there.”

Starting linebacker T.J. Edwards, who left practice Aug. 27 with a hamstring injury, remained out Friday. That does not bode well for his availability for Monday night.

Running back Roschon Johnson (foot) also remained a non-participant, but defensive back Josh Blackwell (groin) returned to limited work Friday.

Running back Kyle Monangai (hamstring) again was limited.