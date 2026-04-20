Bears exercising fifth-year option on OT Darnell Wright

The Bears are locking in one of their key offensive players for the 2027 season.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Chicago has picked up the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Wright is now set to make a projected $19.072 million guaranteed for 2027, the final year of his rookie contract.

The Bears may also negotiate a long-term deal with Wright.

A second-team All-Pro selection for the first time in 2025, Wright has started all 49 of his career games since Chicago made him a first-round pick out of Tennessee.