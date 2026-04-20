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Bears exercising fifth-year option on OT Darnell Wright

  
Published April 20, 2026 01:50 PM

The Bears are locking in one of their key offensive players for the 2027 season.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Chicago has picked up the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Wright is now set to make a projected $19.072 million guaranteed for 2027, the final year of his rookie contract.

The Bears may also negotiate a long-term deal with Wright.

A second-team All-Pro selection for the first time in 2025, Wright has started all 49 of his career games since Chicago made him a first-round pick out of Tennessee.