Bears open Jaylon Johnson’s 21-day practice window

The Bears are getting one of their top defensive players back on the field.

Chicago announced on Friday that the club has opened the 21-day practice window for cornerback Jaylon Johnson to return from injured reserve.

Johnson has been out with a groin injury that he aggravated in Chicago’s Week 2 loss to Detroit. It was the only game he’s played so far in 2025.

Johnson underwent core muscle surgery to address the issue and is now ready to practice.

A Pro Bowl selection for the second time in 2024, Johnson recorded 53 total tackles, eight passes defensed, two interceptions, and a forced fumble last season.

At 6-3, the Bears play the Vikings on Sunday before hosting the Steelers in Week 12.