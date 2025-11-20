Bears-Packers game in Week 14 moved to 4:25 p.m. ET

The NFL announced a change to the Week 14 schedule on Thursday.

The Bears’ game against the Packers at Lambeau Field will now start at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday rather than at 1 p.m. It will take the place of the Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo, which will now move into the early window of games that weekend.

Both games will still be televised on FOX.

The Bears currently lead the NFC North with a 7-3 record and the Packers are right behind them at 6-3-1. The Lions are in the mix as well at 6-4, so the Week 14 matchup between the longtime rivals will be a significant one in determining who comes out of the NFC North.