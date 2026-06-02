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Giants cut K Jason Sanders

  
Published June 2, 2026 02:40 PM

The Giants cut veteran kicker Jason Sanders on Tuesday. They needed the roster spot to get wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the roster.

Sanders’ departure leaves Ben Sauls and rookie Dominic Zvada as the kickers on the roster. Sauls was 8-for-8 on field goals for the Giants in 2025.

Sanders, who missed last season with a hip injury, signed with the Giants on March 10. He will leave a $300,000 dead cap hit for the Giants.

The Dolphins made Sanders a seventh-round pick in 2018, and in seven seasons in Miami, he made 84.6 percent of his field goals and 96.6 percent of his extra points. Sanders is 33-of-48 from beyond 50 yards with a career-long of 57 yards.

He made first-team All-Pro in 2020.