Giants cut K Jason Sanders

The Giants cut veteran kicker Jason Sanders on Tuesday. They needed the roster spot to get wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the roster.

Sanders’ departure leaves Ben Sauls and rookie Dominic Zvada as the kickers on the roster. Sauls was 8-for-8 on field goals for the Giants in 2025.

Sanders, who missed last season with a hip injury, signed with the Giants on March 10. He will leave a $300,000 dead cap hit for the Giants.

The Dolphins made Sanders a seventh-round pick in 2018, and in seven seasons in Miami, he made 84.6 percent of his field goals and 96.6 percent of his extra points. Sanders is 33-of-48 from beyond 50 yards with a career-long of 57 yards.

He made first-team All-Pro in 2020.